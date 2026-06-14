Alderman concerned about safety outside Chicago's Ford City Mall after man shot and killed

After a man was shot and killed outside Chicago's Ford City Mall that's slated for closure later this month, an alderman is raising safety concerns.

"My number one concern right now with Ford City was the safety," said Alderman Derrick G. Curtis, whose ward includes the mall. After a 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside Chicago's Ford City Mall that's slated for closure later this month, an alderman is raising concerns about safety near the mall if its left abandoned.

A man later identified as Martin Murrillo was shot around 2:50 a.m. on the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue after someone approached him and fired shots. He was struck in the head and transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Tire marks and empty alcohol bottles in a parking lot of the mall appear to have been left behind by a large gathering overnight that was captured on videos that circulated widely on social media.

"My number one concern right now with Ford City was the safety," said Alderman Derrick G. Curtis, whose ward includes the mall. Curtis says the issues at the mall are both inside the building, with water leaks, and outside the building, with large gatherings that have gone on for years. Now that the mall is facing the potential of being an abandoned property, Curtis fears gatherings like the one overnight will continue if the mall property does not sell soon.

"If we don't get owners that care about the property, this is the problem that we're going to have," Curtis said. "Any time that you have a property that's abandoned and in dilapidated conditions you're doing to get undesirables coming to the area. "





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