Ald. Jessie Fuentes Files Federal Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Alleging Assault And False Imprisonment

Ald. Jessie Fuentes has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing federal agents of assault and false imprisonment. The lawsuit claims that masked federal agents, including ICE agents, terrorized communities by using violence against elected officials. Ald. Fuentes was arrested and assaulted by federal agents when she attempted to ask if the agents had a signed judicial warrant for a patient she tried to help at Humboldt Park. The lawsuit seeks accountability from the U.S. government.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing federal agents of assault and false imprisonment. Fuentes alleges that masked federal agents were terrorizing their communities, including using violence against an elected official such as herself.

Throughout Operation Midway Blitz, Fuentes reported being chased by ICE agents, who refused to provide a signed judicial warrant when she asked them to leave the emergency room. Federal agents assaulted her, shoved her, threatened her, and arrested her after she exercised her constitutional right to ask a question. On Oct. 3, Fuentes went to Humboldt Park Health, where she learned a man had suffered a broken leg after being arrested by federal immigration agents.

She attempted to check on his well-being and ask about the warrant, but agents refused to answer her questions. The lawsuit accuses federal agents of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, false arrest, and gross negligence. By filing this lawsuit, Ald. Fuentes is showing her community and her constituency the importance of standing up and holding accountable a government whose agents act as if they are above the law.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for a response to Fuentes' lawsuit





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Ald. Jessie Fuentes Trump Administration Federal Agents Assault False Imprisonment ICE Agents Operation Midway Blitz Federal Lawsuit Tort Claim Constitutional Rights Emotions Distress Emergency Room

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