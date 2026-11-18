Alcon executives Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove discuss the long-term strategy for the Blade Runner franchise, including potential prequels and future film projects following the release of Blade Runner 2099.

Alcon Entertainment executives Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove have outlined their strategic vision for the future of the Blade Runner franchise, confirming that the studio intends to expand the universe significantly beyond its upcoming television series. The discussion comes as anticipation builds for the premiere of Blade Runner 2099 on Prime Video, scheduled for November 25.

Franchise Expansion Strategy

The upcoming live-action series Blade Runner 2099 serves as the first-ever television entry in the Ridley Scott-backed franchise, which is inspired by Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. Set fifty years after Denis Villeneuve's sequel film, the narrative depicts a Los Angeles where Replicants have successfully overtaken control from humans. The plot primarily follows Hunter Schafer's character Olwen and Michelle Yeoh's character Cora as they investigate a group of rogue Replicants attempting to upend the challenging balance between both sets of inhabitants.

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Despite the excitement surrounding this new expansion, Alcon leadership has emphasized a cautious approach to intellectual property management. Broderick Johnson noted that the studio has been very judicious not to overexpose the IP or flood the marketplace with content. However, he confirmed that the banner is always thinking about the next chapters in the franchise, viewing this latest project as a fulfilling journey that fills out more of the mythology in canon.

Prequel and Film Concepts

Andrew Kosove teased that one of the major discussions among Alcon concerns the timeline of future projects, suggesting that the next entry may go backwards in the other direction and serve as a prequel to the Harrison Ford-led film. The executive producer stated that the team could continue the story in television following the 2099 sequel series, but also acknowledged that they will certainly go back to film because they believe Blade Runner is fundamentally a theatrical property.

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The studio receives inquiries about theater and even opera, with many options on their plate as they explore different narrative possibilities. This potential shift towards a prequel timeline could help fill in gaps regarding the creation of the first model of Replicant and when the first inklings of the Replicants' awakening occurred. The original Ridley Scott movie was set in 2019, with the opening title crawl indicating that an unspecified time after the year 2000 marked the release of the first Replicant model to the public.

Franchise History and Performance

Alcon has maintained a minimal presence in franchise expansions compared to other major sci-fi brands. Both Ridley Scott's 1982 classic and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel remain the only feature-length films in the series, accompanied by three short films produced as prequels to the latter movie. Prior to the upcoming 2099 series, only one Blade Runner television series has been produced, the Jessica Henwick-led Black Lotus, which was set between two of the 2049-connected short films.

While the sci-fi franchise is considered one of the most acclaimed of its genre, it is notable for a lack of financial returns in theaters, with both major motion pictures underperforming against their hefty budgets. Should Blade Runner 2099 prove to be a smash hit for Prime Video, the studio may elect to build up more groundswell on the small screen before returning to the big screen for a new theatrical release.

Future Creative Directions

Broderick Johnson emphasized that there is a very high bar for anything produced in this universe, noting that people approach them all the time with different ideas. He expressed that while the challenge is demanding, the team loves the creative process because the material is so dear to artists' and creators' hearts. The potential for Replicants to extend their lives beyond the California metropolis offers intriguing narrative pathways if the story moves beyond the current timeline.

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Blade Runner 2099 is categorized as a TV-MA Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, and Drama series with a showrunner role held by Silka Luisa. The story sees Cora, a master of disguise, partnering with Blade Runner Olwen to secure her brother's future as they navigate personal struggles and uncover a conspiracy threatening the city's fragile resurgence. The studio remains committed to careful exploration of these options to ensure any new content meets the high standards expected by the global audience.