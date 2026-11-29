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Utah, now known for some of the strictest liquor laws in the country, once played the deciding role in ending Prohibition nationwide. Utahns purchased less alcohol for the third consecutive year, raising questions about the state's reliance on alcohol sales to fund school lunches for low-income students.

“Throughout my adult life, I’ve always felt fine about drinking and tried not to drink excessively,” Hall said outside a liquor store she was walking past. “However, now as the research is coming out, the role of alcohol in our health is quite detrimental. ” Sales figures suggest many Utahns would agree with her.

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The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services this week gave KUTV a preview of its annual report for the most recent fiscal year, showing that residents bought fewer bottles, cans and pints for the third straight year. That has implications for Utahns too young to drink. Ten percent of the state’s alcohol sales help fund school lunches for low-income students.