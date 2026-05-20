Alcohol Addiction Starts with Rosé, According to Beth Jayne

The story of Beth Jayne's struggle with alcohol addiction and how a seemingly harmless drink like rosé escalated into a full-blown addiction, affecting her work, relationships, and overall quality of life.

Beth Jayne, who is nearly three years sober, recalls how the seemingly innocent rosé wine escalated into a severe alcohol addiction . She used to enjoy a glass or two occasionally, but it gradually increased and turned into binge drinking.

The article also explores the social and physiological aspects of alcohol addiction and how a seemingly harmless drink can become dangerous. Alcoholism affected her life, work, and relationships. The article mentions that alcohol addiction can be underestimated and that seemingly less intoxicating drinks can contain the same amount of alcohol as other toxic drinks. It also states that social norms around alcohol and its perceived safety can hinder self-monitoring and addiction awareness





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Alcohol Addiction Rosé Wine High Alcohol Content Seemingly Harmless Substance Addiction Social Norms Deceptive Safety Lower Risk Perception

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