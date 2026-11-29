Spain is going to need quite an effort from Carlos Alcaraz if it wants to prevent host Italy from winning a fourth straight Davis Cup title

The Davis Cup is one of the few big titles in tennis that the 23-year-old Alcaraz has not won, having earlier this year become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

The third-ranked Alcaraz is on a 15-match winning streak and beat Cobolli in straight sets en route to the trophy at the, is bidding to become the first nation to win four consecutive Davis Cup titles since the challenge round was abolished following the 1971 event. The 10th-ranked Jodar needed medical attention on his right foot — in the ankle area — after grasping his leg in apparent pain late in the first set.

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Jodar was serving to stay in the set at 5-6 when he had to go to his chair, take off his shoe and sock and get his ankle taped up. But Jodar hit an ace when play resumed after a lengthy break and held to force a tiebreaker, which he took control of with some aggressive returning.