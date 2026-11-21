Carlos Alcaraz dug himself out of a deficit to grind his way past U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) and reach the championship match at the ATP Finals

had his left thigh wrapped up. Tape on his right knee. Memories of the 4 ½ months he missed earlier this year due to a right wrist injury.

“It was a great battle,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great level from both of us the third set. Top games, top points, great highlights. ” “My recovery time is really important for me to recover my body, to recover mentally, to be prepared for tomorrow,” Alcaraz said.

Also read Alcaraz puts an elastic band on his injured thigh and eases past Cobolli at the ATP Finals

Alcaraz improved to 5-1 in his career against Shelton, with the lone loss being their memorable five-setter at the U.S. Open this year, which ended at 3:33 a.m.Alcaraz is also slated to play for Spain in the Davis Cup Final 8 next week in nearby Bologna. But he said he’s taking his status day by day due to his injury.

Shelton took the initiative at the start, pulling off an audacious swinging forehand volley winner in the opening game and then getting low to return Alcaraz’s first serve with a forehand winner in the next game to break. Alcaraz broke late in the second set and then closed out the middle set with a drop shot that set up a backhand pass.

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When Shelton produced a forehand drop volley on the stretch midway through the third set, Alcaraz — who is known for such shots — responded with a thumbs up. Two straight aces and two key misses from Shelton early in the tiebreaker put Alcaraz in control and the Spaniard closed it out with a looping backhand return winner up the line on his first match point.

Medvedev has a 14-8 edge in his career meetings with Zverev and their 23rd match will make it the most between active players — surpassing the 22 betweenWatch Eagles vs Cowboys on Tubi FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.