Hundreds of families impacted by the Oct. 31 flooding came together for a community meal as months of rebuilding lie ahead.

Hundreds of families in the Verde Valley are recovering after devastating floods damaged homes starting Oct. 31. Alcantara Vineyard and Winery hosted a free Thanksgiving meal in Yavapai County to give flood survivors a break from the chaos.

Volunteer coordinators say months of recovery remain and the community still needs funding and volunteers. As thousands of Arizonans gather around the dinner table for Thanksgiving, hundreds of families in the Verde Valley are facing a holiday marked by loss and uncertainty. Flooding that began Oct. 31 damaged hundreds of homes, leaving some residents displaced and others working to recover what they lost.

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In Yavapai County, a free Thanksgiving meal at Alcantara Vineyard and Winery offered survivors a much-needed break from the ongoing recovery efforts.