Albuquerque Sunport travelers left in limbo amid nationwide ground stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide, including the Sunport, Friday due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. KRQE News 13 is at the Sunport on Friday afternoon, where travelers have been left in limbo. “No, I’m not worried at all.

— The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide, including the Sunport, Friday due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. KRQE News 13 is at the Sunport on Friday afternoon, where travelers have been left in limbo.

"No, I'm not worried at all. It's just always frustrating but it's kind of out of your control, what can you do? So you just have to go with it, and it changes your weekend plans, but that's life," said one passenger. The FAA grounded all flight earlier this afternoon.

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They say the ground stop was being imposed "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

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" This is the first time the FAA grounded flights nationwide since January 2023. Before that, the last time had been after the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says FAA technicians are investigating what happened. The Sunport posted a message on social media, saying they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates on our operations as the situation evolves.

"There is a technical issue impacting flights nationwide, including at the Sunport. We're closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates on our operations as the situation evolves. Please check with your airline for the most current flight information," the Sunport shared. As of 6:45 p.m. Friday, the FAA ground stop has been lifted, according to Sunport officials. Travelers will still need to navigate delays or cancellations.