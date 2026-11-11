Albuquerque Mother Charged After 10-Year-Old Son Fatally Shoots Neighbor

Elaina Gomez-Villeda faces murder and related charges after her 10-year-old son shot a 16-year-old neighbor during a Halloween brawl outside her Albuquerque apartment. Court testimony revealed the mother allegedly warned neighbors and may have encouraged the child to use a gun. The judge ordered her to remain jailed, citing community danger and the child's access to firearms.

allegedly warned the family that the boy was “going to shoot you” over the noise dispute. Elaina Gomez-Villeda, 40, appeared in Bernalillo County court Friday after she was charged over the chaotic melee that turned deadly outside her Albuquerque apartment around 4 p.m. on Halloween, Albuquerque Police Detective Chase Jewell testified that Gomez-Villeda “is heard saying ‘get the gun’” on security footage of the shooting, and that she warned her neighbors her son was “going to shoot you, look he’s going to shoot someone” before the killing.

Elaina Gomez-Villeda will remain jailed after her 10-year-old son fatally shot 16-year-old neighbor Keinerlein Rangel during an Albuquerque brawl. Gomez-Villeda faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, misdemeanor battery and receiving stolen property.

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Gomez-Villeda’s defense attorney, Roberta Yurcic, said the boy grabbed the gun after his mother was attacked with a drill and injured — and argued that her client never told him to open fire.

“Despite the state really wanting those words to have been spoken, they’re not, by the detective’s review, she never tells him to shoot,” Yurcic said. Judge Joseph Montaño rejected the defense’s arguments and ordered Gomez-Villeda to remain jailed, saying she posed a danger to the community — and expressing alarm that her 10-year-old appeared comfortable handling a gun, the outlet reported.

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“The fact that a 10-year-old is able to manipulate a revolver in the fashion in the video,” Montaño said. “How can the court fashion conditions of release for circumstances like this? ” Albuquerque Police Detective Chase Jewell testified that Gomez-Villeda “is heard saying ‘get the gun'” on security footage of the shooting. Gomez-Villeda and her neighbor started throwing punches, while the latter’s 16-year-old daughter, Keinerlein Rangel, traded blows with Gomez-Villeda’s 10-year-old son.

The confrontation began as Gomez-Villeda and her son were returning home from a Halloween event and loud music from a next-door apartment sparked an argument. Security video obtained by the outlet shows Gomez-Villeda — appearing to be wearing a Day of the Dead costume — asking the neighbors to turn it down before a brawl erupted outside the apartments. Gomez-Villeda and her neighbor started throwing punches, while the latter’s 16-year-old daughter, Keinerlein Rangel, traded blows with Gomez-Villeda’s 10-year-old son.

Judge Joseph Montaño rejected the defense’s arguments ordered Gomez-Villeda to remain jailed and expressed alarm that her 10-year-old appeared comfortable handling a gun, the outlet reported. The teen then turned on Gomez-Villeda as the boy ran inside the apartment. Moments later, the 10-year-old came back out holding a handgun and fired one shot that missed, followed by a second that fatally struck Rangel.

Gomez-Villeda and her son rushed back into their apartment, where there was also a 6-year-old inside, barricaded the door and called 911. APD homicide detectives alleged that Gomez-Villeda warned the family that the boy was “going to shoot you” after grabbing the gun. While Gomez-Villeda was still on the phone with 911, Rangel’s father tried to bust down her door and smashed a window, according to police.

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“I thought we were gonna die,” she said, according to the outlet. “These people, they do it a lot, and I didn’t think I was gonna be the target, but it is what it is. ”The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said his age means it is still reviewing what charges could apply, if any. Elaina Gomez-Villeda will remain jailed after her 10-year-old son fatally shot 16-year-old neighbor Keinerlein Rangel during an Albuquerque brawl.

Albuquerque Police Detective Chase Jewell testified that Gomez-Villeda"is heard saying 'get the gun'" on security footage of the shooting. Gomez-Villeda and her neighbor started throwing punches, while the latter's 16-year-old daughter, Keinerlein Rangel, traded blows with Gomez-Villeda's 10-year-old son. Judge Joseph Montaño rejected the defense’s arguments ordered Gomez-Villeda to remain jailed and expressed alarm that her 10-year-old appeared comfortable handling a gun, the outlet reported.

APD homicide detectives alleged that Gomez-Villeda warned the family that the boy was"going to shoot you" after grabbing the gun.