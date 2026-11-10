Alberts Smits out with injury as another Rangers defenseman progresses toward return

The rookie defenseman had appeared in all 17 games for the Rangers before he was a last-minute scratch for the win over Seattle on Saturday.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Alberts Smits is considered week to week with an upper-body injury, the Rangers announced Monday. The rookie defenseman had appeared in all 17 games for the Rangers before he was a last-minute scratch for the win over Seattle on Saturday.

Despite taking warmups against the Kraken, Smits ultimately didn’t dress and watched from the press box with the other scratches for the first time this season.at Rogers Place on Monday.

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“It wasn’t during warmup, but yes, obviously, he was dealing with it. I don’t know the exact time. ”with a lower-body injury last week. Durzi participated in an optional morning skate Monday in a red noncontact jersey, which indicates the 28-year-old blueliner is progressing toward a return after missing his fifth straight game.

Since his injury is retroactive to Oct. 26, however, Durzi can be activated and slot back into the Rangers lineup at any time. Their pair has been a bit of a weak spot for the Rangers this season, but Smits continues to adjust to the NHL game. Alberts Smits #12 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in New York.

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Among the 46 defense pairs who have logged at least 140 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time, Braden Schneider and Smits’ 3.63 expected goals against per 60 is the second highest, per Natural Stat Trick.

“I think Smitty’s learning curve has been steep,” Sullivan said. “I think he’s getting better and better with every game he’s played. I’ve said to you guys all along, I think No. 1, playing defense in this league is the hardest position to play for so many reasons. That’s a huge challenge for an 18-year-old kid to step into the NHL and play that position.

I think he’s done an admirable job. He’s big, he’s strong, he has a good stick, he has mobility, he closes on people, he has a quiet confidence about him. He’s learning on the job, so to speak. We think he’s getting better and better.

We’re excited about potentially where his game will eventually grow to. ” With Smits and Durzi both unavailable again, defensemen Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson both remained in the lineup. After he was scratched the last time the Blueshirts were in Edmonton, Robertson played in front of his home crowd for the first time.

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“It’d be super, super meaningful,” he said. “Be a really cool experience getting to play in front of your hometown, family and friends in the building. It’s a game I’ve really wanted to play for a long time. It’s something you dream of growing up, playing in front of your hometown.

” Luke Glendening returned to the Rangers lineup Monday night after serving as a healthy scratch the past three games. He was 77 years old. A cause of death was not revealed.

“We join the hockey community in mourning the loss of Bobby Sheehan, who played an integral role in helping the Rangers advance to the Stanley Cup Final in 1979,” the Rangers said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Bobby’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. ”