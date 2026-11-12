Alberto Villarreal Revokes Daily Mail Journalist's FIA Access

FIA General Manager Alberto Villarreal has revoked a veteran journalist's media pass for the remainder of the year, ending a 21-year association with the Daily Mail.

Alberto Villarreal, the General Manager of the FIA, has officially revoked the permanent media accreditation held by a veteran Formula One journalist for the Daily Mail. This decision ends a 21-year relationship between the publication and the sport's governing body, effective immediately for the remainder of the current calendar year.

The journalist, who has covered numerous high-profile events including the 2012 London Olympics and multiple world championships, was informed of the revocation by Villarreal himself. The notification specified that the media pass would be reinstated at the start of the next racing season, marking a sudden end to long-standing journalistic access.

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Villarreal Delivers News With Politeness

Villarreal, known for his courteous demeanor, delivered the unpalatable news in the mildest manner possible. He explicitly stated that his decision came with great regret and emphasized that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali held a positive view of the journalist. Despite these personal endorsements, the administrative decision stood firm.

The General Manager framed the ban as a measure limited to the current three races remaining in the season. He noted that these are considered dead-rubbers since the 2024 Drivers Championship was secured two rounds prior by Kimi Antonelli. This context was provided to soften the blow, suggesting the penalty was not intended to disrupt coverage of a settled title fight.

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Personal History and Professional Ties

The revocation marks a stark contrast to the journalist's long-standing personal connections within the sport's leadership. Stefano Domenicali has known the reporter since before his tenure as Ferrari team principal and led the team to their last world title in 2008. Their association included personal milestones, such as Domenicali singing happy birthday to the journalist at his 50th birthday celebration in Monza.

The celebratory cake for that occasion was baked by Domenicali's crew, illustrating the depth of their mutual friendship. This personal history highlights the unexpected nature of the current administrative freeze, as the journalist had previously enjoyed unimpeded access and friendly interactions with the highest levels of Formula 1 management.

Vasseur Allegedly Triggered the Ban

The source of the conflict appears to stem from interpersonal tensions with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The journalist describes Vasseur as a chuckling buffoon who is well out of his depth at the world's most prestigious team. According to the reporter, Vasseur is a prickly character who does not like the journalist, and vice versa.

Vasseur is identified as the only thoroughly rude individual the journalist has encountered across nearly 400 Grand Prix events. The reporter asserts that Vasseur complained about previous criticisms, suggesting that the Ferrari boss grassed on the journalist to FIA officials, leading to the administrative punishment.

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Criticism of Leclerc Sparks Retaliation

The immediate trigger for the dispute was a column written by the journalist that took the side of Lewis Hamilton in his public row with Charles Leclerc. The writer criticized Leclerc for tangling with Hamilton during the Mexico Grand Prix, echoing Hamilton's concerns about team mentality and selfishness.

In the piece, the journalist described Leclerc as a sophisticated figure who dotingly returned to his wife Alexandra for the birth of their child, Bianca. However, the column also characterized Leclerc as a sneaky player, using a half-swear word that was central to Hamilton's complaint about the internecine dispute at Ferrari.

Impact on Press Freedom

The journalist argues that the revocation of their media pass is a direct retaliation for exercising freedom of expression. They contend that journalism is about offering views, even if they disagree with powerful figures, and that the harsh penalty undermines the integrity of press access in Formula One.

The decision affects the remaining coverage of the current season, with the journalist stating they are now a pawn in a wider Formula One game. The ban remains in place until the end of the year, with hopes for reinstatement at the start of next season, depending on the political dynamics within the FIA and team principal relationships.