Albert Chow campaigns on Great Highway reopening and local grievances in District 4 supervisor race

Albert Chow, candidate for District 4 supervisor, rallies supporters on issues like traffic lights and parking loss, focusing on reopening the Great Highway on weekdays. He marches to drop off ballots and canvasses Outer Sunset residents, emphasizing his outsider status and petition on the Great Highway closure.

Albert Chow , a candidate for District 4 supervisor in San Francisco, is running on a platform of grievances against what he sees as a city that has repeatedly ignored the needs of Sunset residents.

At a recent rally outside Great Wall Hardware on Taraval Street, Chow criticized the proliferation of red light signals, left-turn lane removals, and walk-along boarding islands that he says have reduced parking spaces and inconvenienced drivers. The hardware store, which Chow owns, was nearly rebuilt after a fire in 2024, and he expects it to reopen in five to six weeks.

Chow's campaign consultant Otto Pippenger announced that the campaign had identified about 9,000 voters who said they would support Chow, a significant number in a district with an expected primary turnout of around 25,000. Chow, who has no government experience, proudly declares himself unaffiliated with political labels: 'I am neither a progressive. I'm neither a moderate. I'm not a NIMBY, I'm not a YIMBY.

That means I'll be a tie breaker. And guess what? All eyes will be on us. We will drive the conversation.

We will drive the decisions. And for once, they will look at us as important.

' Chow's campaign event culminated in a march from Great Wall Hardware to the Parkside branch library ballot dropbox, where supporters chanted and dropped off their ballots. Later, Chow went canvassing in the Outer Sunset, focusing on the Great Highway closure issue. Since Proposition K closed the road to cars on weekends and eventually permanently, many residents have demanded its reopening on weekdays.

Chow has been an outspoken advocate for reopening the Great Highway to cars on weekdays, and he carries a petition to that effect. At one door, a resident flatly disagreed and shut the door; another wanted 24/7 access; a tech transplant called the closure 'a loss that we have to accept.

' Chow's stance is unwavering, and he claims to be the only candidate with a petition on the issue. He keeps a light tone, joking with supporters and admiring the curved glass windows of a voter's home. Throughout the afternoon, Chow engaged with residents, sharing his contractor experience and listening to their concerns. He noted that 99 percent of voters he talks to focus on the Great Highway reopening.

While his position has alienated some environmental advocates, he remains undeterred. The election on June 2 will determine who represents District 4, and Chow believes his message of common-sense solutions resonates with a community tired of feeling ignored.

'Out of all the candidates, I'm the only one with a petition,' he told one resident. His campaign, fueled by grassroots support and a clear single issue, may prove pivotal in a low-turnout primary where every vote counts. As he walked the streets of the Outer Sunset, Chow's determination was evident: he is running not as a career politician, but as a neighbor who understands the daily frustrations of living in the Sunset district





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Albert Chow District 4 Supervisor Great Highway Sunset District San Francisco Election

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