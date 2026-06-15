Albert Breer’s Quick-Hitters: Titans React to Quirk in NFL Calendar

Robert Saleh had an interesting reason for continuing his offseason program. Plus, the Falcons’ QB battle, Broncos’ stability and more.

Robert Saleh had an interesting reason to keep the Titans in OTAs this week. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images A lot of teams shut things down for the summer by the end of last week, but Titans coach Robert Saleh decided to continue his first offseason program in Nashville into this week, the last week allotted for teams to do it.

He had an interesting reason—there’s a quirk in the calendar. This is the year we happened to go from having the earliest possible Labor Day to having the latest possible Labor Day . Labor Day, of course, dictates the start of the NFL season, which always comes the weekend after that, which is why this year we’ll have the latest Super Bowl ever, in the sixth season of the 17-game format.

That’ll come on Valentine’s Day in Inglewood. Meanwhile, the end of the previous season determines when teams can start their offseason program. For that reason, Saleh decided that having a few things this week, just to keep what everyone learned in his first offseason fresh enough in everyone’s minds for camp, would be the smart move. It’s a little thing, sure.

And maybe one that only interests me, but one that also could be beneficial for an exceedingly young team. Just two first-round picks remain unsigned, and both are the quarterbacks, the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza and the Rams’ Ty Simpson. Quarterbacks, of course, have the power to ask for different provisions in their contracts, and it’ll be interesting to see what concessions Mendoza can score .

It’s at least interesting that Kevin Stefanski and his crew haven’t steered anyone away from the idea that Tua Tagovailoa will have a shot to come in and swipe the starters’ job from Michael Penix Jr. Penix, as we’ve said, has done everything but 11-on-11 work. And, of course, it’ll be tough for the new guys to get a full read on him until they see him in that setting.

, and the wealthiest ownership group in the NFL in place. It wasn’t long ago that the franchise was in a decade-long post–Peyton Manning malaise, with no answer at quarterback, infighting in ownership and instability in football ops. Good on Greg Penner’s group for getting so much fixed in such a short period of time.

While we’re there, Seattle has fallen a bit behind the timeline set by Denver in 2022 and Washington in 2023, when it comes to a team sale. The Walton-Penner family entered into an agreement to purchase the Broncos on June 7, 2022. Josh Harris finalized his agreement to buy the Commanders on May 12, 2023. Both were approved at special midsummer league meetings.

That said, I still think there’s a chance someone like Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos or Celtics investor Aditya Mittal will be approved by the season opener. The Joe Burrow restructure does illustrate the shift the Bengals have made this offseason, and the urgency they have after three seasons out of the playoffs. I, for one, am on board with the idea that Dexter Lawrence II could wind up being this offseason’s best player acquisition.

I’ll continue to say that I wouldn’t sleep on Dontayvion Wicks as a key piece to the Eagles’ puzzle to replace A.J. Brown. Talent was never his issue in Green Bay. , mark me down as having Lions center Cade Mays as a key under-the-radar guy for training camp.

If the import from the Panthers delivers on his promise, and Detroit gets its line back closer to where it was pre-2025, then Dan Campbell has a very real contender again. And Ragnow was more important to make that whole group, which was at the center of the team’s DNA, go than most people realize.

Speaking of centers, Aaron Brewer’s three-year, $52.5 million extension in Miami affirms what a lot of people in the league know—he’s a freakish talent who quietly became an All-Pro level player at the position last year. Finally, the Chiefs’ trade of Wanya Morris to Atlanta didn’t garner much attention, but I do think it’s a good sign that they’re pretty comfortable with where Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore are at tackle, which is a pretty big deal considering what they’ve been through at that position over the past two years.

Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016. Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08.

He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network.

In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.





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