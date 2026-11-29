Albemarle County Public Schools closed due to failures in screening employees against the Child Protective Services registry. Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes details the corrective measures.

Albemarle County Public Schools have officially resumed operations after the Virginia Department of Social Services cleared 519 of the 524 employees required for screening against the Child Protective Services Central Registry. Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes confirmed that the district is moving forward with the final administrative steps to resolve the last five pending files, which contain minor clerical errors that will be resubmitted promptly. This development concludes the temporary school closure that lasted from November 19 through the Thanksgiving break, marking the latest hurdle in a challenging year defined by systemic failures and criminal allegations.

The clearance process verified that every employee processed so far has been cleared with no findings of child abuse or neglect. Hayes emphasized that any staff members who do not receive clearance will be prohibited from reporting to work until their screening is fully complete. This rigorous standard aims to restore safety protocols after the district acknowledged a significant breakdown in its hiring verification processes, which had left thousands of students vulnerable during a period of inadequate oversight.

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The district disclosed that over the past three years, more than 500 people were hired and passed criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the Social Services registry review. Hayes explained that the results from the Virginia Department of Social Services typically arrived after employees had already started work, creating a dangerous gap in oversight. Staff logged the receipt of clearance forms but failed to track the actual submission of these documents, creating a single point of failure where one individual was responsible for both submitting forms and tracking their completion.

To prevent future lapses, the district is implementing multiple cross-checks involving several people rather than relying on a single individual for form tracking. Hayes announced that new employees will only be allowed to start working after they pass both state and federal background checks and receive full clearance through state review processes. This policy change may delay start dates for some new hires but provides the strongest assurance to families and staff that nothing in an employee's background poses a risk to student safety.

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The background check failure coincided with serious criminal allegations within the district involving Michael J. Swiney, an elementary school social emotional learning coach. Swiney was accused of child sex abuse against students at Woodbrook Elementary School and Hollymead Elementary School, with a police investigation beginning in January after a victim reported inappropriate sexual contact. Swiney, who was placed on leave immediately after the district was notified in January 2026, will plead not guilty and is scheduled to return to court in February, while his attorney has filed a motion for a change of venue due to the case's high publicity.

Federal intervention has intensified, with the U.S. Department of Education stating it is taking enforcement action against the Virginia Department of Education and Albemarle County Public Schools. The department cited reports of horrific sexual misconduct and abuse, as well as the failure to protect thousands of students through proper screening. The U.S. Department of Education also directed the state education department to withhold funds from the district until failures are corrected and launched a civil rights investigation to determine whether the district mishandled reports of sexual assault in schools and violated Title IX.

The Virginia Department of Education was placed on high-risk status, losing its competitive edge for federal grant funds, and was given 30 days to submit a corrective action plan. Meanwhile, three district administrators face child pornography charges and are due back in court in December, having been released on recognizance bonds. These administrators, including former Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer Jhonce Brodie Downs and Title IX Coordinator Erin Stone, resigned in June and July respectively, with their legal teams asserting their innocence as they prepare for upcoming court dates.

The Virginia Department of Education stated Tuesday that it is working with the school district, the governor's office, and the state's Attorney General to determine next steps and assess how the U.S. Department of Education's actions may affect students. The state department said it has undertaken clear efforts to exercise oversight and address the failures found in Albemarle County Public Schools, having mandated a third-party review last month. The agency emphasized that the safety and well-being of all Virginia's 1.2 million students remains of the greatest importance as it continues to ensure school divisions are in full compliance with the law.