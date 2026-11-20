Albemarle County Public Schools suspended classes for three years of new hires due to CPS background check errors, citing student safety as the primary reason for the disruption.

Albemarle County Public Schools in Virginia closed all affected schools on Wednesday, November 19, following the discovery of a significant clerical error that allowed three years of new employee hires to bypass mandatory background checks from the Department of Social Services. Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes confirmed that staff members responsible for forwarding employment submissions failed to consistently follow established protocols, resulting in a critical gap in criminal history reviews regarding allegations of child abuse.

The district stated that while new hires underwent rigorous general criminal background checks prior to their employment, the specific vetting for child abuse histories was omitted due to administrative oversights. Hayes acknowledged that this failure occurred because personnel did not adhere to the required processes intended to ensure all safety checks were completed before staff began working with students.

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Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes issued a formal statement addressing the severity of the oversight and the difficult timing of the announcement, which fell just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. She expressed deep regret for the disruption to families and working parents, emphasizing that the decision to close schools was necessary to prioritize the safety of students over the inconvenience of the short notice.

Hayes explained that she would not risk student well-being by leaving the uncertainty regarding these new hires unresolved during the school week. She stated that families should not have to accept any ambiguity about the adults working with their children, and the district must ensure that no individual with potential unverified risks remains in contact with students until the matter is fully clarified.

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The investigation revealed that the lack of consistency in forwarding submissions led to a situation where three years worth of new staff joined the workforce without the full vetting process. This administrative lapse meant that while the general background checks were in place, the specific checks related to child abuse allegations were missing for a significant portion of the recent hiring class.

In response to the discovery of the error, the district launched an immediate and comprehensive review of all affected employees to identify exactly who was impacted by the missing checks. The administration has committed to reopening the affected schools as soon as possible after the review is complete, ensuring that all safety measures are strictly enforced before normal operations resume for the community.

Hayes apologized for the hardship this situation places on the community during the busy holiday season, recognizing that the closure creates additional challenges for working families. Despite the apology for the disruption, she maintained that closing the schools was the best option available to address the issue comprehensively and protect the integrity of the district's safety standards.

The district is working diligently to rectify the procedural gaps that led to this situation and to provide clarity to parents and staff members. By acting swiftly to close schools and initiate a full review, Albemarle County Public Schools aims to restore confidence in its hiring processes and ensure that all employees are fully vetted against all required safety criteria before interacting with students.