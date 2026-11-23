The birds have been together for 10 years, but did not lay an egg last season.

couple with a long history has laid their first egg of the 2026-2027 season. United States Fish and Wildlife Service volunteer and photographer Dan RappAccording to Friends of Midway Atoll, the pair did not produce an egg last year, making this arrival “especially exciting news.

” George and Geraldine were banded as chicks on Torishima Island, Japan. They raised their first chick together during the 2018–2019 breeding season. The duo is the only breeding pair of short-tailed albatross on the Midway Atoll, but other members of their species were observed last season. After spending the summer/non-nesting season apart, George was firstThis remote group of islands sit about 1,250 miles from Hawaii’s capital Honolulu and are most famous for a.

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She has produced roughly 50 to 60 eggs, and as many as 30 of her chicks have fledged in her lifetime, and she became a grandmother once again inand follow Friends of Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge for updates. Viewers can expect to see the birds return to the islands, perform