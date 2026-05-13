Albanian Smugglers Mock UK Border Controls via Social Media

People smugglers using TikTok to advertise Channel crossings have sparked outrage by mocking the United Kingdom's porous borders and citing political statements as incentives for illegal migration.

Albanian people smuggling networks have recently utilized the social media platform TikTok to openly ridicule the effectiveness of the United Kingdom's border security. An account operating under the name Eagles, a reference to the national symbol of Albania, gained significant traction by posting content that advertised illegal Channel crossings for fees ranging from 2,000 to 2,500 pounds per person.

The smugglers employed a provocative strategy by incorporating a clip of former Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. In the footage, Rees-Mogg suggested that individuals who successfully navigate the crossing are essentially likely to remain in the country for the rest of their lives. This political admission was used as a marketing tool to convince prospective migrants that the risk of the journey is worthwhile given the perceived certainty of residency.

The account further mocked the British authorities by sharing videos of smiling migrants on dinghies, some of which were overlaid with audio mimicking London Underground announcements, suggesting that the destination is merely the next stop on a journey. Other clips highlighted the ease of transport via lorries, showing individuals relaxing comfortably during their illegal transit. The emergence of these videos has fueled a heated political debate regarding the perceived weakness of British border controls.

Robert Bates from the Centre for Migration Control argued that the brazen nature of these advertisements sends a clear message that the United Kingdom is a soft touch for illegal immigration. This controversy coincides with a grim milestone, as the number of Channel migrants has reached 200,000 since the crisis began in early 2018.

Critics of the current administration, including shadow home secretary Chris Philp, have pointed to a sharp increase in arrival numbers since the recent election, claiming a rise of 45 percent. Philp has specifically targeted the Labour government for its perceived ineptitude, arguing that a vast majority of illegal crossers are allowed to remain in the country and are housed in hotels at the expense of the taxpayer.

The statistical data reflects a worrying trend, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer seeing more arrivals during his tenure than any previous leader, surpassing the previous peak recorded under Boris Johnson. To combat this ongoing crisis, the British government has committed substantial financial resources to coordinate with French authorities. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has agreed to a funding package totaling 660 million pounds over three years to support anti-migrant operations by French police.

This includes a core package of 500 million pounds for general operations and an additional 160 million pounds to implement more aggressive tactics, such as intercepting dinghies while they are still in the water. These efforts follow a similar agreement made in 2023, though critics argue that such payments have not yielded the desired results, as tens of thousands continue to arrive.

Furthermore, the decision by the Labour government to scrap the Rwanda asylum deal has been viewed by some as the removal of a key deterrent. The human cost of these journeys remains high, with the International Organisation for Migration recording 288 deaths since 2018.

While TikTok claims to proactively remove content promoting human trafficking and smuggling, the existence of the Eagles account demonstrates the ongoing challenge of policing digital spaces used by criminal networks to exploit vulnerable people and undermine national security





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