Albanian Organized Crime Expands Influence in US Drug Market: Expert Warnings and Documentary Revelations

A former undercover narcotics officer warns that Albanian gangs are strengthening their grip on the American cocaine trade through transglobal cooperation and high-efficiency logistics. A new documentary reveals how these networks recruit via social media and sell customer data, while political controversies involving a Sazan resort project highlight their complex international connections and alleged ties to money laundering.

Former undercover narcotics officer Neil Woods has issued a stark warning regarding the expanding influence of Albanian organized crime groups within the American drug trade.

Having spent fourteen years infiltrating drug gangs in the United Kingdom, Woods provided a detailed assessment to Newsweek, highlighting that Albanian criminals have established strong inroads into the United States. He drew direct comparisons to the evolution of Albanian gangs in Britain, where they have transformed into major power players in the cocaine market. Woods pointed to significant market indicators, specifically falling cocaine prices and increasing purity, as evidence of a rapidly changing landscape.

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Albanian Crime Groups Expand Globally

He described these activities as essentially transglobal, encompassing the U.S., Europe, and other regions. According to Woods, the key factor driving this shift is the efficiency created by transnational cooperation among these criminal organizations. The international reach of Albanian organized crime has recently come under intense scrutiny, partly due to its connection to a controversial luxury resort development in Albania. This project has already triggered violent protests within the country over environmental concerns and allegations of corruption.

Woods' warnings coincided with the release of a Sky News documentary titled The Drug Lords Next Door. This investigative piece reveals how Albanian drug networks have developed sophisticated international supply chains. The documentary demonstrates how these groups recruit street-level dealers through social media platforms and construct lucrative cocaine delivery businesses that operate with corporate-level efficiency. The presence of Albanian organized crime in the United States is not a new phenomenon.

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Federal prosecutors in New York announced in 2013 that forty-nine members and associates of an international Albanian crime syndicate had been convicted of drug trafficking offenses. This extensive network operated across three continents and distributed illegal substances in numerous U.S. states, including New York, California, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida. The Justice Department reported that these individuals trafficked cocaine obtained from Mexico and South America, in addition to marijuana, ecstasy, and prescription drugs.

Brazil Crucial Link Americas Drug Trade

The State Department has also identified Albanian-led criminal networks operating in the U.S., Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and South America. Woods emphasized that the critical link bringing the Americas into this discussion is the relationship between Albanian and Brazilian organized crime. He noted that most processing and logistics are now conducted via Brazil, with the United States serving as just one destination among many in a growing global market.

This observation is supported by data from the Drug Enforcement Administration's 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment, which found that the average purity of cocaine samples analyzed at the wholesale level increased from eighty-six percent in 2023 to eighty-eight percent in 2024. The sophisticated nature of these criminal operations was highlighted during a year-long Sky News investigation into Albanian criminal networks in Britain. Undercover journalists discovered hundreds of TikTok advertisements offering drug-dealing jobs in towns and cities across the country.

When journalists applied for these positions, they were offered jobs selling cocaine, with some positions paying £280 a day. Former police officer David McKelvey, who helped pioneer undercover operations against Albanian gangs in Britain, remarked that the recruitment process resembled a major corporation advertising for staff. The documentary also exposed how gangs have revolutionized drug dealing through the use of dedicated cell phones containing customers' contact details.

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Criminal Networks Sell Customer Databases

Sky News found these phones being advertised on social media for as much as £300,000, effectively selling entire customer bases as businesses. McKelvey explained that the phone itself represents the business because it holds all the clients.

Furthermore, the international reach of Albanian organized crime is linked to a controversial luxury resort development on the Albanian island of Sazan. This project, backed by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has sparked demonstrations in Albania. Albanian prosecutors are investigating Miami-based businessman Artur Shehu, who sold land connected to the resort. Investigators suspect Shehu of laundering money for drug trafficking networks and falsifying property documents.

Shehu has denied these allegations through his legal team. The investigation adds to the controversy surrounding the resort, which has been marred by allegations of corruption and environmental damage.