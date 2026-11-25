Sabri Sopoti, a fugitive murderer who lived in the UK for 27 years under a false identity, will remain in Britain after Albania dropped its extradition request citing the passage of time. He faces prison until February 2027.

Sabri Sopoti, a 60-year-old fugitive murderer who evaded justice for 27 years by posing as a Kosovan refugee, is allowed to remain in the UK. Albania formally withdrew its extradition bid against him because authorities determined that too much time has passed for him to serve his original prison sentence.

Murder Details And False Identity

Sabri Sopoti shot a man dead with a Scorpion submachine gun at a cafe in northern Albania in December 1999. Following the killing, which prosecutors linked to a family feud triggered by a distressing phone call, Sopoti fled the country. He arrived in the UK and successfully applied for asylum under the fake name Zenel Bytyqi.

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This false identity remained undetected for 27 years while Sopoti lived in Britain. During his earlier extradition hearings, prosecutors revealed that Sopoti left his home armed with both a Scorpion submachine gun and a pistol after his wife reported his distress. He fatally shot the victim at the bar before disappearing across the border.

Extradition Withdrawal Reasons

The international arrest warrant against Sabri Sopoti was withdrawn by Albania under Section 122 of the Extradition Act 2003. A judge in Albania recently ruled that the significant passage of time meant Sopoti could no longer serve the full duration of the jail term he was originally given. Consequently, Westminster Magistrates' Court ordered an automatic discharge of the extradition proceedings.

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The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed there is no indication that Albania plans to appeal the ruling. In Albania, Sopoti was convicted in his absence and sentenced to 24 years in prison. This comprised 23 years for premeditated murder and a one-year sentence for a firearms offence, served consecutively.

Current Legal Status And Imprisonment

Despite avoiding deportation, Sabri Sopoti remains in prison due to a separate conviction. He was prosecuted for a criminal offence involving alcohol smuggling after his true identity emerged. Sopoti is currently serving a 37-month sentence for conspiracy to smuggle alcoholic drinks into the UK without paying duty.

He is not scheduled for release until February 2027. The Home Office has been contacted for comment regarding his future immigration status. It remains unclear whether Sopoti will face any further legal action or immigration enforcement proceedings once his current sentence is completed in February 2027.