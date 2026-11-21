Immigration judge dismisses appeal by convicted drug dealer Eugert Pulaj who argued deportation would harm his girlfriend with ADHD, upholding Home Office order.

Convicted drug dealer Eugert Pulaj has been ordered to leave the United Kingdom after an immigration judge rejected his final appeal against deportation. The 37-year-old Albanian national attempted to block his removal by claiming that his expulsion would cause undue hardship to his Romanian girlfriend, who suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety.

Pulaj was originally arrested by the City of London Police after officers discovered 24 bags of cocaine in his possession. This evidence led to his conviction for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, resulting in a custodial sentence of two years and four months at Kingston Crown Court.

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Human Rights Defense and Rejection

Eugert Pulaj launched a legal challenge against the Home Office deportation order, arguing that removing him from the country would violate human rights protections by separating him from his partner. He stated that his girlfriend relied heavily on his physical presence and emotional support to manage her mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety disorders.

Legal representatives for Pulaj contended that his role as a caregiver was indispensable and could not be substituted by long-distance communication methods like video calls. They emphasized that the couple was emotionally dependent on one another, with Pulaj providing substantial daily assistance to his partner.

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Tribunal Weighs Public Interest Against Personal Circumstances

Immigration Judge Jill Frances ruled in September that the couple could maintain their relationship through alternative means if Pulaj was deported. The tribunal acknowledged the genuine nature of the relationship and the credibility of the girlfriend and her daughter, who provided evidence supporting the claims of emotional dependence.

However, the judge attached significant weight to the public interest in removing individuals convicted of serious drug offenses. The tribunal noted that Pulaj entered the UK illegally from Ireland in 2019 and committed an additional offense while on license, demonstrating a pattern of disregard for immigration and criminal laws.

Appeal Dismissed by High Court Judge

Eugert Pulaj filed a subsequent appeal in January 2026, arguing that previous judges failed to give adequate consideration to his girlfriend's vulnerabilities. His barrister Eric Fripp asserted that the original assessment underestimated the impact of separation on a partner with diagnosed mental health conditions and misjudged the low risk of reoffending.

Home Office officials opposed the appeal, stating that the original tribunal had properly weighed all evidence. Judge Frances agreed, concluding that the finding that deportation would not be unduly harsh was open to the lower court based on the available facts. She dismissed the appeal, citing no material error of law in the prior decision.

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Path to Deportation and Broader Context

The Home Office issued the deportation order in October 2024 after rejecting Pulaj's initial human rights claim. Following the dismissal of his latest appeal, Pulaj is now set to be returned to Albania, where he has a family home available to him despite his relatives having moved to Italy.

The tribunal also considered the possibility that his girlfriend could accompany him to Albania or choose to remain in the UK while they communicate from a distance. Judge Frances noted that while neither option would be easy for the couple, the consequences did not meet the high threshold required to prevent deportation.

This case highlights a growing trend in UK immigration hearings where migrants use self-diagnosed mental health conditions to argue against removal. Authorities have expressed concern over individuals claiming ADHD based on social media information to avoid deportation orders.