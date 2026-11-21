Immigration judge rejects deportation appeal by convicted drug dealer Eugert Pulaj who claimed removing him from Britain was unduly harsh on his Romanian girlfriend with ADHD.

Convicted drug dealer Eugert Pulaj has been ordered for deportation from Britain after losing a final human rights challenge against a Home Office directive. The 37-year-old Albanian national, who previously received a two-year and four-month jail sentence, failed to keep his claim that removing him from the UK would be unduly harsh on his partner.

Drug Conviction and Initial Arrest Details

Eugert Pulaj was apprehended by the City of London Police while in possession of 24 bags of cocaine. This significant seizure formed the basis of his conviction for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was found guilty in April 2024 and subsequently sent to prison in June of that year. His illegal entry into the country in 2019, arriving from Ireland, further compounded his criminal record.

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The Human Rights Challenge and Relationship Defense

Following his release on licence, Pulaj committed further offences before the Home Office issued a formal deportation order in October 2024. He challenged this decision by filing a human rights claim centered on his relationship with his Romanian girlfriend. She holds settled status in the UK and suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, and depression. His legal team argued that he provided essential emotional and physical support that could not be replicated through video calls or other remote communication methods.

Tribunal Ruling on Public Interest and Harshness

An immigration judge rejected the initial argument in September, determining that the couple could maintain their relationship from Albania. The judge noted that the girlfriend could accompany Pulaj to his family home in Albania or remain in the UK while they communicated. Although the tribunal accepted the relationship was genuine and acknowledged the support he provided, they placed greater weight on the public interest in removing a repeat offender. The judge found that the consequences of deportation would not be sufficiently severe to justify allowing him to stay.

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Final Appeal Rejected by Senior Judiciary

Eugert Pulaj appealed again, contending that the tribunal failed to adequately consider his girlfriend's vulnerabilities and his low risk of reoffending. Barrister Eric Fripp argued that an assessment indicating a low risk of reoffending was given insufficient weight. However, judge Jill Frances dismissed the appeal, ruling that there was no material error of law in the previous decision. She stated that the original judge was entitled to conclude that deportation was not unduly harsh and that the public interest outweighed the individual circumstances.

Broader Context of Self-Diagnosis Claims

This case highlights a growing trend where individuals attempt to use self-diagnosed ADHD to remain in the UK. A rising number of migrants are claiming to suffer from the condition after reading about it on social media. The Home Office and judiciary continue to scrutinize such claims, ensuring that deportation orders for serious criminal offenders are enforced despite assertions of emotional dependency or health-related hardships.