Albania faces violent anti-government protests in Tirana over a controversial Jared Kushner-linked resort on Sazan Island, sparking debates on corruption and antisemitism.

For the past six months, the Balkan nation of Albania has served as the stage for intense and escalating anti-government demonstrations. Last month, largely peaceful protests in this country of 2.7 million people turned violent, transforming the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana, into what resembles an urban combat zone. Young protesters, primarily students, have been engaging in daily clashes with riot police, who respond with tear gas and rubber bullets while demonstrators hurl Molotov cocktails and stones. Central Tirana now bears visible scars from these confrontations, including shattered glass, broken windows, vandalized public property, and wrecked kiosks.

Origin of Sazan Island Controversy

The specific catalyst for this unrest is a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump. The seeds for this development were planted during a yachting holiday in the summer of 2021, when Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visited Sazan. This former military island sits at the entrance to the Bay of Vlore in southern Albania. Captivated by the location, they proposed developing it into a luxury resort. The project gained momentum when a pair of Qatar-based billionaires offered initial financing for the $4.4 billion enterprise. The Albanian government, eager to attract foreign investment, fast-tracked preliminary permissions and designated Kushner's firm as a strategic investor.

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Government Fast-Tracked Development Plans

In March of the current year, the Albanian government approved a development permit for the project. However, the process was fraught with complications. Sazan is state-owned and environmentally sensitive, while the nearby area of Zvernac contains protected wetlands rich in wildlife. To proceed, the title to the land in Zvernec was purchased from an Albanian expatriate living in Miami who carries a dubious reputation. This fast-tracked approval and the perceived fire-sale of national heritage ignited immediate public outrage. As numbers swelled, the specific objective of stopping the despoliation of Albanian land erupted into a broader outburst directed at Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Escalation to Anti-Government Insurgency

The grievances fueling the unrest are substantive, including widespread corruption, substandard public services, and fear that Albania's natural patrimony is being sacrificed to politically connected investors. On a recent evening on Tirana's Skanderbeg Square, Blendi, a 19-year-old student, told The Post that he had no choice but to protest for his future. He explained that his father moved to Greece for work when he was five years old, leaving him to grow up with his mother. However, these legitimate complaints are increasingly being eclipsed by others animated by noxious conspiracism. Protesters have been seen brandishing posters demanding the police arrest the traitor of the nation who sold Albania to the Jews, a sentiment that extends beyond fringe groups.

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Rise of Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories

Protester after protester has asserted to journalists that Edi Rama was put in office by Jews on what one student described as a 20-year contract to hand Albania over to Jewish interests. This rhetoric has forced the Prime Minister into a defensive position regarding his own political stance. Edi Rama, who is unapologetically philosemitic and firmly opposed to chauvinism, has refused to temper his views to meet the public mood. Instead, he has repeatedly asserted his positions, even likening Albanian nationalists who speak of Jewish influence and foreign contamination to Nazis. This stance has drawn criticism from European liberals who condemn the rise of extreme nationalism yet also castigate Rama for refusing to submit to their pressure.

International Reaction and Future Outlook

The situation has drawn significant international attention, with European states now casting Edi Rama as an authoritarian for their tolerance of public property destruction, despite their own harsh critiques of his governance. The protests, which began as a reaction against the Kushner-linked resort, have morphed into something approaching an insurgency against the current government. As the unrest continues, the primary boulevard in Tirana remains a site of daily confrontation. The interplay between genuine economic grievances, environmental concerns, and dangerous antisemitic narratives complicates the path forward for Albanian authorities and international observers alike.