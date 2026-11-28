Deportivo Alaves grabbed a shock early lead against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, disrupting the home side's ten-game winning streak and challenging tHeir dominance in La Liga.

Match Overview and Tactical Context

Alaves Seize Shocking Early Lead

Real Madrid hosted Deportivo Alaves at the Bernabeu in a La Liga contest that carried significant implications for the top of the table, as a victory would allow Los Blancos to level on points with league leaders Barcelona. The visitors arrived with a desperate need for points, facing a real Madrid side that had entered the fixture on an impressive dash of ten consecutive wins across all competitioNs. Despite Alaves having lost their previous nine league meetings against Real Madrid , the match began with Real Madrid displaying signs of vulnerability that contrasted sharply with their dominant recent form. the narrative of the game shifted dramatically early on, challenging the heavy favorites to respond to an unexpected deficit in front of thier home crowd.

The complexion of the match changed in the opening stages when Alaves striker Toni Martinez broke the deadlock, catching the Real Madrid defense off guard. The goal originated from a moment of individual brilliance mixed with defensive error, as Martinez nicked the ball from Dean Huijsen on the right flank and was left with a clear opportunity to score. this early strike sent a wave of disbelief through the Bernabeu, as Real Madrid had started their previous Champions League fixture against PSV with similar sluggishness, only to recover later. The Alaves side, managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, capitalized on their momentum, looking to extend thier own recent struggles against the Madrid giants into a historic upset. The goal disrupted the rhythm of a Real Madrid team that had made five changes to their lineup compared to their midweek victory, introducing players such as Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni in an effort to strengthen thier attack.

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Real Madrid Pressure and Defensive Resilience

Following the opening goal, Real Madrid applied immense pressure to equalize, with their star-studded attack consisting of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior attempting to unravel the Alaves defense. Bellingham was instrumental in creating chances, drawing a smart low save from Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera and orchestrating play in the midfield. Mbappe was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Nahuel Tenaglia, although replays suggested an offside call, while Vinicius Junior saw his shots blocked or saved by Sivera, who produced several crucial interventions to keep his team in contention. arda Guler as well showcased technical skill, beating defenders to the byline, though his crosses were cleared. Despite the sustained offensive output, Real Madrid struggled to convert their dominance into a goal, with Mariano Diaz making a critical appearance to ensure the ball did not fully cross the line during a tense period, highlighting the defensive fragility that Alaves exploited.

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Statistical Significance and Historical Perspective

The match took place against a backdrop of stark financial and historical disparities between the two clubs. Real Madrid operates under a squad cost limit of eight hundred thirty-two million euros, dwarfing Alaves' limit of forty-three million euros, a difference that typically ensures victory for the capital city side. Managerially, Jose Mourinho remained unbeaten against all twenty-five opponents he has faced in La Liga, while Quique Sanchez Flores suffered his highest number of defeats against a single opponent in his career,having lost fifteen of twenty meetings with Real Madrid. Real Madrid had won their last nine home league games, with thier previous run of winning seven or more home matches dating back to the twenty ten to eleven season under Mourinho. Despite Alaves entering the match winless in their last five away league games, their early lead demonstrated that the gap in resources had not completely eliminated the possibility of an upset, forcing Real Madrid to work hard to regain control and maintain their position at the summit of Spanish football.