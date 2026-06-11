Deportivo Alaves prepares for a critical away match against Sevilla FC as manager Quique Sanchez Flores focuses on restoring player morale after a prolonged period without a victory. the team faces a tough challenge against a well-performing Sevilla side while dealing with off-field impacts and tactical adjustmenTs.

Alaves Faces Critical Struggle in Sevilla

The Deportivo Alaves soccer crew is preparing for a crucial away match against Sevilla FC at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, a game that carries significant weight given the vitorian squad's current precarious position in the league standings. The team has endured a prolonged period of poor results since early September, having failed to secure a victory in league play for over two months. This losing streak has resulted in the accumulation of only two points from a possible twenty-one, a statistic that has brought the club dangerously close to the relegation zone. The squad's performance has been characterized by defensive vulnerabilities in thier own penalty area and a lack of clinical effectiveness in attack, factors that have eroded the positive momentum they held earlier in the season.

Manager Quique Sanchez Flores has acknowledged the severity of the situation, expressing deep concern about the moral state of his players rather than just the league table. He described the current dynamic as tristona and indicated that a single victory is necessary to restore belief and punch to the group. The team has been further impacted by off-field issues,including the recent death of Jesus de Miguel, which has cast a shadow over the squad and affected morale. Sanchez Flores emphasized the need to lift the spirits of the players, who feel weighed down by the continuous string of disappointing results and the pressure of potentially facing relegation.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk reportedly owes 49ers about $13 million in bonus forfeiture as receiver seeks release

Tactical Adjustments and Squad Selection

In response to the ongoing crisis, Sanchez Flores is looking to return to simpler, more fundamental tactics that served the team well at the beginning of the campaign. The experimental formation used in the recent match against Barcelona, which featured a lack of key defensive players in the starting lineup,failed to produce the desired results. Consequently,the manager is expected to revert to a classic five-man defense,relying on the crew's primary reference points on the pitch. This strategic shift aims to increase the intensity and decisiveness that has been missing in recent matches, hoping to create a more stable and competitive structure against a Sevilla side that is currently performing well.

The Alaves squad for this trip to Andalusia consists of twenty-four players, offering the manager a wide range of options. The squad list is headlined by Sivera, with key players such as Valentin, Youssef, Denis Suarez, Guevara,Angel Pedraza, Blanco, Mariano, Carles Aleña, Toni Martinez, Novoa, A. Rodriguez and Nahuel Tenaglia included in the travel party. Additional members of the expedition include Lucas Boye, Koski, J. otto, Ibanez, Manas, Abde Rebbach, Miguel, C. Protesoni, Selu Diallo, Xanet, and Swiderski. This depth allows the coaching staff to potentially mix and match the lineup to find the best combination to break the losing streak.

Advertisement

Sevilla's Home Advantage and League Context

Sevilla FC enters the match as the home crew with the advantage of playing in front of their supporters at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. under the management of Luis Garcia, who recently ended his own poor run of results two games prior, Sevilla has emerged as one of the surprises of LaLiga, currently sitting in sixth place in the table. The contrast in form between the two teams is stark,with the hosts enjoying a period of stability and success while the visitors struggle for consistency. However, history offers a glimmer of hope for Alaves, as the vitorian side has managed to score points in four pRevious away visits to this specific stadium.

The Stakes for a Mid-Season Paradox

The outcome of this match is vital for both clubs, but particularly for Alaves, which needs to avoid a deeper crisis that could lead to urgent measures later in the season. A positive result would provide a much-needed boost in confidence and move the team away from the immediate threats of relegation. The upcoming international break or pause in the league schedule offers an opportunity for the Alaves players to regroup and reflect, but only if they can leave the Sanchez-Pizjuan with something positive. The manager has appealed to the players to look beyond their current anxiety and play with vision and faith,hoping to recover the simplicity and effectiveness that defined their earlier performances.