Alaskans await more votes in U.S. Senate and governor races as ranked tabulations possible

Alaska election officials are still counting ballots in key races, including a closely watched U.S. Senate contest and an open governor seat, while a ballot measure on the state's ranked voting system remains too early to call.

Alaskans are waiting for more results from key races on the general election ballot, including a closely fought U.S. Senate campaign and an open governor seat.

A ballot measure seeking to repeal Alaska's unique system of open primaries and ranked vote general elections is also too early to call. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of first-choice votes, rankings will come into play under Alaska's ranked choice voting system. The state accepts ballots from overseas voters for up to 15 days after the election, making Nov. 18 the date targeted by state elections officials to tabulate under the ranked vote system.

Also read Alaska Counts Final Votes in Senate and Governor Races Under Ranked Choice System

Senate Race Candidates and Controversy

The major candidates in the Senate race are two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democratic former Rep. Mary Peltola. Also on the ballot are long-shot candidates Gerald Heikes, a Republican, and Daniel J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher who is not related to the senator.

Republicans call the second Sullivan, a registered Republican who switched to undeclared, Decoy Dan, and accuse Democrats of recruiting him to confuse voters and hurt the senator's chances. The Peltola campaign and national Democrats deny any link to the second Sullivan. Suspicions long held by the senator and his supporters gained new life last week when The New York Times reported that top political aides to Peltola appeared to be involved in recruiting him.

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The report was based on interviews with a former Peltola campaign manager, who was fired shortly before the August primary. It also cited text messages and campaign finance documents indicating that an operative trying to recruit candidates was paid by a group backing Peltola. Federal authorities have confirmed the existence of a criminal investigation in the matter. Peltola denied any involvement.

Dan J. Sullivan, who has denied running at the behest of Democrats, has not responded to messages seeking comment in the last week. With less than two weeks before Election Day, the U.S. Department of Justice sued at President Donald Trump's direction seeking to block certification of the race if Sullivan loses. The lawsuit cited potential confusion with another Sullivan on the ballot, retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, but the department has appealed.

Term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy also ordered an investigation and suggested the state could withhold certification of the Senate election if Peltola won. Following the state's primary, the Alaska Division of Elections disqualified the second Dan Sullivan from the ballot, but the decision was overturned first by an Alaska Superior Court judge and later by the state Supreme Court. Both campaigns urged patience as the ballot count continues.

Peltola Responds to Senate Control

Peltola addressed supporters Tuesday night after news broke that Democrats had won enough seats to gain control of the Senate. She was joyful, even taking a selfie with the crowd, but said it will take time for the state to count ballots.

Alaska allows up to 10 days to receive absentee ballots sent from within the U.S., a timeline that can be critical for ballots from rural Alaska communities that are often accessible only by air or water and rely on air service for mail delivery. It is going to take a long time to make sure we are counting every vote from every far-flung hinterland community, from every tiny outpost, from all of our service members serving overseas, our young people going to colleges, Peltola said.

On Wednesday Sullivan's campaign expressed confidence in his chances, despite the biggest election cheating scandal in the history of Alaska and despite a bloodbath for Republicans everywhere else in the country. In the governor's race, former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is trying to become the first Democrat elected to the office in a generation.

He faces three other Republicans, including business owner Bernadette Wilson, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former state Attorney General Treg Taylor. Kreiss-Tomkins expressed excitement about the early vote results when speaking to supporters on election night, saying, What a night this is for the future of our state. He cast himself as a consensus builder in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov.

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Mike Dunleavy and said he would work across party lines to address the state's challenges. State Republican leaders urged their voters to rank the three GOP candidates in the race to maximize the party's chances of success. But Trump, speaking at a rally in support of Republican candidates including Sullivan and Wilson last month in Wasilla, called ranked voting a scam.

And he railed on social media against the other two Republican gubernatorial candidates, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former state Attorney General Treg Taylor. Wilson said in a statement Wednesday that she was cautiously optimistic for the days ahead. Alaska's last Democratic governor was Tony Knowles, who had back-to-back terms from 1994 to 2002. The state had an independent governor from 2014 to 2018.

Alaska Voters Face Second Repeal Vote

Alaskans were asked to decide for the second time in two years on a ballot measure seeking to repeal the open primary and ranked vote general election system. Voters approved the system in 2020, and it took effect for elections in 2022. Voters narrowly rejected a repeal effort two years ago.

Proposition 2, a ballot measure primarily supported by Republicans, would repeal the current voting system that has been in use in Alaska since 2022, and may go down to defeat. The proposition, if passed, would restore single-choice elections, replace the open primary with partisan primaries, and would repeal certain campaign-finance disclosure rules. A no vote would preserve Alaska's open top-four primary, ranked-choice general election and the campaign-finance disclosure provisions at issue.

How Ranked Choice Voting Works In Alaska

Alaska is the only state in the nation to have a top four primary system in which candidates advance regardless of party affiliation. And it is one of only two states, along with Maine, to use ranked choice voting for statewide and federal races. Under ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates by preference, and if nobody receives a majority of first-choice votes, additional counting rounds occur until someone reaches a majority.

The lowest-performing candidate is eliminated, and ballots cast for that candidate are reassigned to each voter's next-ranked remaining candidate. The process continues until a candidate has a majority. Defenders of Alaska's electoral system say it gives independent voters more choices, weakens party control and encourages candidates to appeal beyond their base. Alaska's election system celebrates our independence, giving us the freedom to vote for the person who is best for the job, Alaskans for Better Elections highlights on its website.

In Alaska, voters are leaning toward defeating the ballot measure that would scrap the state's unique election system, which Republicans argue has complicated Sen. Dan Sullivan's re-election bid against Democratic former Rep. Mary Peltola.