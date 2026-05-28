Alaskans 55+: Your Voice Is Needed To Guide Senior Housing

SPONSORED: As Alaska’s senior population grows, housing is top of mind for state officials. Here’s how Alaska seniors can make an impact on future decisions.

SPONSORED: As Alaska’s senior population grows, housing is top of mind for state officials. Here’s how Alaska seniors can make an impact on future decisions.

When 75-year-old Homer resident Nona Safra moved to Alaska, she imagined a quiet retirement. Instead, she found herself navigating one of the most urgent and deeply personal challenges facing older Alaskans today: finding safe, affordable housing while trying to age with dignity in the community she calls home.

Safra, who serves on the Alaska Commission on Aging, the Governor’s Council for Disabilities and Special Education, the Statewide Independent Living Council, and the Brain Injury Council of Alaska, is a full-time caregiver for a lifelong friend living with dementia. As his needs increased, so did the urgency to find stable senior housing near medical care and support services. But even after realizing they needed help, the wait was long.

Today, Safra and her friend live in a senior housing facility close to healthcare and support services. But she knows many other Alaska seniors are still waiting and worrying about what comes next. Some are choosing between housing and groceries. Others are living in homes no longer safe for aging bodies.

Some are sleeping in vehicles or homes without reliable accessibility. And many fear they may eventually have to leave the communities they’ve spent a lifetime building simply to access care. All of Alaska’s 55-and-up residents have an opportunity to advocate for their own needs this year by taking the , a survey sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation that helps the organization and state decision-makers determine how to best support seniors with resources.

“The oldest millennial is now 45,” said Jim McCall, housing relations officer with Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. “People think about retirement savings, but they don’t always think about whether their home will physically work for them as they age until it becomes a crisis. ” Adult children, some of whom might be caring for their own school-age children, are worrying about aging parents living alone in homes with stairs they can no longer climb. Spouses quietly become full-time caregivers.

Seniors themselves often avoid asking for help until a health crisis forces sudden decisions. For many families, the uncertainty is emotional as much as financial.

In addition to collecting data that drives future decisions, sponsors say the Older Alaskans Housing Needs Survey might ignite conversations with loved onesWill my current home still be safe at age 75 or 85? What happens if mobility changes or caregiving becomes necessary? Family members can play an important role by helping parents, grandparents, neighbors, or elders complete the survey.

“The conversations we have now are what turn into developments three, five, even 10 years from now,” said Chelsea Smith, director of Alaska Corporation for Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of AHFC. “Your input now ensures we take necessary steps for Alaska’s future. ”For Safra, the issue is bigger than housing. It’s about identity, independence, and staying connected to the people and places that define home.

“When I hit an obstacle in the road, one of the first responses I get is, ‘If you move to Anchorage for services, it gets better,’” she said. “But like so many Alaskans I advocate for, we don’t want to leave our homes. We want to age in place. ” The desire to remain close to family, friends, churches, healthcare providers, and familiar communities is shared by seniors statewide, from urban neighborhoods to remote villages.

Yet Alaska’s housing system is struggling to keep up with the state’s rapidly growing senior population. , and it is expected to rise significantly throughout the next two decades. The Cost of Growing Older in Alaska John Weaver, CEO of Valley Residential Services and a board member with Wasilla Area Seniors Inc., said seniors consistently rank affordable housing above every other need, including transportation, meals, and wellness services. Long-term care costs rank among the highest in the nation, according to.

Recent figures show median annual costs for assisted living exceeding $122,000 per year, while in-home healthcare services can cost nearly $78,000 annually. For seniors living on fixed incomes, those numbers are daunting, and waitlists for affordable senior housing stretch longerA recently completed 58-unit housing development by ACAH in Fairbanks included 18 units set aside for seniors, which were filled immediately.

Likewise, ACAH’s upcoming 20-unit development in ValdezImage provided by Alaska Housing Finance Corp, more than 1,400 Alaska seniors and residents with disabilities say they are currently waiting for senior housing assistance. That same report estimated 8.4% of Alaskans aged 65 and older were living below poverty levels, while 18% of Alaska’s homeless population was made up of those aged 55 and older.

Perspective and first-hand input matter, which is why housing leaders are urging Alaska seniors and their family members to participate in theThe statewide survey helps housing developers understand what older Alaskans truly need: affordable rentals, accessible homes, transportation access, caregiver support, aging-in-place modifications, assisted living options, and more. The data will influence future housing development, funding priorities, and long-term planning decisions.

“What we obtain from this survey will tell the story we need to hear about what our older Alaskans need, and drive decision-making for years to come,” Smith said. Just as importantly, the survey gives seniors a chance to share experiences often overlooked in statewide planning conversations, particularly those living outside Alaska’s urban centers.

“If we create plans based only on urban areas, then we are not serving all Alaskans,” Safra said. “We need rural voices, too. ”Safra hopes seniors understand that even a few minutes spent taking the survey can help shape meaningful change for future generations of older Alaskans.

“This is about making sure people can stay connected to their communities, their families, and the lives they’ve built,” she said. For seniors hoping to remain independent, caregivers trying to support loved ones, and families worried about what comes next, the survey represents more than data.is open through June 30 for Alaska residents age 55 and older.





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