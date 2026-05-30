Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown's family worried he's dead

Matt Brown's family is concerned for his well-being after witnesses claimed to have seen him floating in a river. Matt's brother Bear Brown has addressed these claims on TikTok, but the family is not sure what to believe.

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown 's family is worried that he is dead as the police search for an unidentified man in the area. Matt's brother Bear Brown took to TikTok to address witnesses who claimed Matt, 43, was seen near a river.

The unidentified people claimed Matt was floating in the river. Bear addressed these claims in the TikTok video, clarifying that he couldn't confirm the speculation was 100% accurate but it was likely. Matt's family is not sure what to believe right now. They are not sure where Matt is but they are hoping that he is OK and that the information is wrong.

They are all in contact and speaking to police and waiting to hear. Matt has had his issues in the past, including struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as a recent breakup. Bear recalled the last interaction he had with his sibling, explaining that he ran into Matt at a Walmart and they spoke for a few minutes.

Matt called Bear after that and said he had fallen off the wagon, and Bear told him to get back on it and seek rehab if needed. That was the last call Bear had with Matt, and it was a little while ago. Bear slammed people leaving disrespectful comments about brother Matt Bear amid the family's concerns for his well-being.

He emphasized that the family is not just making a video on rumors, and that it's a very small chance it's not him. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call on Wednesday, regarding a man sitting in the shallow waters of the Okanogan River in Washington. The caller claimed to see the man lying face down in the river and being swept away by the current. Emergency responders searched the area but have yet to find a body.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)





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