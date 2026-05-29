‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Matt Brown’s family fear he died by suicide

“Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown’s family believes the Discovery Channel alum, who was allegedly battling addiction, has died by suicide after a recent troubling video.

player ready... Missing “Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown’s family fears the Discovery Channel alum has died by suicide.late Wednesday night, his brother, Bear, announced in a TikTok Thursday.

The latter added that he “can’t confirm that it’s 100% true right now. ” “Witnesses say that he was seen in a river … or close to a river and that he took his own life and that they saw him floating on the river, and they called the police,” said Bear. He said authorities have been “scouring” for the body, but have yet to discover it, though, “All the witnesses are saying it was Matt.

… It looks like it is. ”Bear added that his brother “has been struggling for a long time with alcohol, and drugs,” and “didn’t want anything to do with the family,” contrary to the perception the family had chosen to “shun” him. Bear said he’d also encouraged his brother to maintain sobriety, both during a recent run-in at Walmart and in a subsequent phone call, as Matt was struggling with a breakup.

Bear requested respect for the family, and their mother, Ami, in particular, as he said he “would never have thought that Matt would take his own life. ”were notified on Wednesday of a man being swept off by the current in Okanogan River Wednesday near Oroville, about 180 miles north of Spokane. As of Friday morning, a body had not yet been found.

Matt — who was on “Alaskan Bush People” from 2014 to 2019 — made headlines with a recent YouTube video in which he wasFamily insiders last week told TMZ that nearly all of Matt’s relatives, including his mom, had severed ties around 2021, due to considering him “too toxic” both for their safety and brand.for all of his problems, even though the family didn’t do anything, except to try to help him. ” If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the





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