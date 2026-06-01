Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown's brother fears he took his own life at 43 as his body recovered

Matt Brown, a 43-year-old star of Alaskan Bush People, has been found dead in a river in northern Washington state. His brother, Noah, revealed the heartbreaking details of how rescuers recovered his remains.

The brother of late Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has revealed harrowing details of how rescuers recovered his remains. Brown, 43, had been seen by multiple witnesses in a river in Okanogan County in northern Washington state last week - with his body pulled from the water by his youngest brother Noah on May 30.

His younger brother Bear suggested that Brown died by suicide and spoke of a wound on his body that looked to be self-inflicted but did not reveal the location or severity of the wound. Noah, 33, told US Weekly of the heartbreaking conclusion to the search: For the past couple days, I've been communicating back and forth with the different search teams. There two separate search teams that were going to look for him.

They were nonprofits and we're all communicating. One of the smaller, more local teams decided to go out yesterday, and about - I think it's 3:20-something, 3:27, 3:28, something like that - they texted me and told me they had found him. So I rushed down to the spot.

The brother of late Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has revealed harrowing details of how rescuers recovered his remains Brown, 43, had been seen by multiple witnesses in a river in Okanogan County in northern Washington state last week - with his body pulled from the water by his youngest brother Noah on May 30 He added that rather than leaving the body where it was the small search team decided to load Brown into a small skiff and move his body to shore. Then myself and the rest of the people that were looking hauled the skiff up further on the shore, and that's where it was… when the coroner came.

Right now, all I can say is that he was lost in the river. He was lost in the river and we found him. Brown's body is with the coroner with an autopsy planned. Noah posted a video informing fans of the discovery of Brown's body, saying: It's late, and I have some bad news.

... It's been a long day. For the past couple days, I've been working with search and rescue groups trying to locate the body. And today, the group that I was working with located the missing body, and I identified it as Matthew.

I was there when we pulled him out of the river. We hauled him up off the bank. And then, after the sheriffs got there and everything, the coroner did his thing, and I went down to identify that it was him. It's definitely Matthew.

His ID and Social Security card was on him, and I was able to visually identify that it was Matthew. In the wake of Brown's death, Bear shared a heartbreaking tribute to Brown. He wrote: It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Matthew Brown.

Brown appeared on Alaskan Bush People from 2014-2018 - with his family fearing he took his own life One of the smaller, more local teams decided to go out yesterday, and about - I think it's 3:20-something, 3:27, 3:28, something like that - they texted me and told me they had found him. So I rushed down to the spot Noah said of identifying his brother's body To millions of viewers, Matt was known as one of the original stars of Alaskan Bush People.

To us, he was so much more. Matt was intelligent, curious, creative, and endlessly fascinated by the world around him. He was a gifted outdoorsman, fisherman, boatman, artist, and lifelong learner. He loved adventure, nature, and discovering new things.

Matt had an extraordinary mind. He taught himself sign language, studied Egyptian hieroglyphs, petroglyphs, and Sanskrit, learned conversational Spanish, and could spend hours mastering a new skill simply for the joy of understanding it. Those who truly knew Matt knew his heart. He was compassionate, generous with his time, and deeply wanted to help others.

During periods of sobriety and recovery, he openly shared his struggles with addiction and mental health through his videos and personal outreach. He encouraged others to seek help, offered hope to people fighting similar battles, and reminded them they were not alone. We are incredibly proud of the lives he touched. Matt spent many years battling serious mental health challenges and addiction.

Like countless families facing similar circumstances, we experienced periods of hope, recovery, setbacks, heartbreak, and reconciliation. Our Dad, Billy Brown, never stopped believing in Matt's ability to heal and find peace, and neither did we. Matt's life was not without mistakes, struggles, and painful chapters. Some of those chapters caused hurt, and we do not minimize that.

At the same time, we do not believe any person's life should be defined solely by their lowest moment





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Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Found Dead in Okanogan RiverReality TV star Matt Brown, 43, was found deceased in Washington's Okanogan River on May 30, 2026, after a search by private citizens and authorities. His brother Noah identified the body, while another brother Bear speculated the death was self-inflicted, citing long-term struggles. The Okanogan County Coroner will determine cause and manner of death. The Sheriff's Office has suspended search efforts and extended condolences. The family has asked for privacy and respect amid online negativity.

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