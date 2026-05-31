Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown's Body Found in River, Brother Confirms

Matt Brown, a former cast member of Alaskan Bush People, has died after his body was recovered from the Okanogan River in Washington state. His brother Bear publicly confirmed the identification and suggested the death was self-inflicted, though an autopsy is pending. Search efforts were hampered by dangerous river conditions following rainfall. The family asks for privacy and respect as they grieve.

The search for Matt Brown , a former participant on the reality series Alaskan Bush People , has taken a tragic turn. According to statements from his brother Bear, a body was discovered in the Okanogan River in Okanogan County, Washington , and has been positively identified as Matt.

Bear, 38, expressed deep shock, stating he had feared his brother might overdose due to a long struggle with substance abuse, but never expected suicide. While the coroner has not yet performed an autopsy, the death is being theorized as self-inflicted. Bear pleaded with the public and followers to be respectful, highlighting the pain caused by online negativity and asking that his family, especially his mother and siblings, be left out of the discussion.

Search efforts had been ongoing earlier in the week after a report of a man seen floating face down in the river, but dangerous conditions caused by rainfall increased the river's current and led to a suspension of the active search. Authorities noted that the stronger flow means the body may not remain near the last known location. The family remains in contact with police as they await further information, holding onto hope that earlier reports might have been wrong.

Matt Brown lived off the grid in Washington state after leaving the show, which he appeared on from 2014 to 2019 without an official explanation. In recent years he operated a personal YouTube channel. His history includes a 2016 rehabilitation stay for substance abuse and a later relapse. The community and followers are now mourning the loss, with Bear thanking those who supported the rescue attempts and reiterating a call for kindness.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)





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Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People Reality TV Suicide Substance Abuse Okanogan River Bear Brown Washington Autopsy Search Suspended

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