Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Possibly Dead After River Incident

Reports indicate Matt Brown may have drowned in the Okanogan River, but family awaits confirmation.

A disturbing report has emerged concerning Matt Brown , the former star of the Discovery Channel reality series Alaskan Bush People . According to a report published on May 29, 2026, by local news outlet iFitness, a man was spotted floating face down in the Okanogan River in Okanogan County, Washington.

The man is believed to be Matt Brown, who has been living off the grid in the area since leaving the show. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a call two days prior about a man sitting in the shallow waters of the river. The anonymous caller briefly looked away, and when they turned back, the man was allegedly lying face down and being swept away by the current.

Emergency responders conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate a body. As of May 29, no body has been found, leaving the Brown family and fans in a state of uncertainty. Matt Brown, the eldest son of the late Billy Brown and Ami Brown, was a central figure on Alaskan Bush People from its premiere in 2014 until his departure in 2019.

His exit from the show was quiet, with no official explanation given at the time. Prior to leaving, Matt had faced significant personal struggles. He entered rehab in 2016 for alcohol abuse and suffered a relapse in 2018, the same year he was accused of sexual assault by two women. The Brown family did not publicly address the allegations.

More recently, Matt has been documenting his life off the grid on YouTube, where he posted a concerning video of himself walking naked in a public park while holding a gun. This latest incident has raised alarms among his followers, many of whom have been worried about his well-being. Family members have been in contact with authorities and are waiting for confirmation. Bear Brown, Matt’s brother, addressed the rumors in a TikTok video on May 28, 2026.

He stated that he had been informed about a man spotted in the river but could not confirm it was Matt.

“I can’t confirm that that’s true, but witnesses say that he was seen in a river, at a river or close to a river,” Bear said. “So far they haven’t been able to find any body. I can’t confirm it 100 percent, but it looks like it is. ” Bear also revealed that in his last conversation with Matt, his brother admitted to having “fallen off the wagon” regarding his sobriety.

Bear urged fans to respect the family’s privacy, especially their mother, Ami, who is still mourning the loss of her husband Billy, who died in February 2021. The Brown family has been through immense public scrutiny over the years, and this latest development adds to their grief. As the search continues, the family holds out hope that Matt is safe and that the reports are unfounded. Fans of the show are encouraged to wait for official confirmation before drawing conclusions





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