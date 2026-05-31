Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Found Dead in Washington River in Apparent Suicide

Matt Brown, a former cast member of Alaskan Bush People, has been found dead in Washington's Okanogan River. His brother Bear confirmed the 43-year-old's death and suggested it was a suicide, citing a self-inflicted wound. The discovery ended a days-long search after witnesses saw him in the river. Brown had struggled with addiction and recently faced a breakup and online negativity.

The search for reality television personality Matt Brown , known for his appearance on Alaskan Bush People , has ended in tragedy. The 43-year-old was found dead in a river in northern Washington state on Saturday.

His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the news in an emotional TikTok video, stating that a body had been recovered from the water and that it was identified as Matt. Bear indicated that his brother likely died by suicide, referencing a self-inflicted wound but not disclosing specifics. He expressed shock, saying he had feared an overdose due to Matt's longstanding struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, but never expected suicide.

Bear described finding some solace that his brother's body was retrieved, allowing family members to see him, and he pleaded for the public to respect the family's privacy and to be kind in their online comments, noting that Matt had recently been troubled by negativity on social media. The discovery followed days of uncertainty after witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Matt, in the Okanogan River on Wednesday.

A massive multi-agency search involving dive teams, sonar, boats, and a cadaver dog had been launched but was suspended on Saturday due to dangerous river conditions and lack of evidence. Prior to his disappearance, Matt had been dealing with a difficult breakup and had relapsed, as noted by Bear in their last conversation. Bear also defended the family, particularly their mother, from online criticism, emphasizing that they had not shunned Matt and that his mother deeply cared for him





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Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People Bear Brown Suicide Okanogan River

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