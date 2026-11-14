Alaskan artist and Indigenous illustrator making a mark in children’s literature

Alaskan Indigenous artist Michaela Goade gets inspiration from her Alaskan roots. Her award-winning work is featured in about a dozen children's books.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Growing up in Southeast Alaska, Michaela Goade loved anything involving immersive world-building. Things like movies, animation and books. Paired with a love of art, her role as a children’s book illustrator makes for an award-winning combination.

In 2021, Goade became the first Indigenous illustrator to be awarded the prestigious Caldecott Medal, an award that singles out the top children’s book illustrator for the year. The award has been given out every year since 1938. She received the award for her work on the book “We Are Water Protectors,” written by Carole Lindstrom.

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It is a story about the people of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe protecting their region’s water and sacred burial site from the construction of a pipeline. Currently at the Anchorage Museum, Goade’s work is part of an exhibition called “Michaela Goade - Song of the Seasons. ” Visitors step right into the artwork from two of Goade’s books, “Berry Song” and “Moon Song. ” Her illustrations now appear in about a dozen books.

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Goade credits the inspiration for her work to growing up in Southeast Alaska and her Tlingit heritage. The exhibit will be on display at the Anchorage Museum through April 11. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com