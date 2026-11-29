Alaska Zoo Lights Returns for Another Holiday Season
The Alaska Zoo in Anchorage has opened its annual Christmas lights display, running until February 28. The event, a local staple for nearly two decades, offers a safe and festive outdoor experience for families and visitors from across the country, featuring special themed nights like Valentine's Zoo Lights.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Like most zoos, the animals are usually the main attraction. But this time of year, they share that stage. On Friday, the Alaska Zoo held its opening night of its much-anticipated Christmas lights display.
Until February 28, they’ll shine Friday through Sunday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event has been an Alaskan staple for nearly two decades.
“A lot of people are able to get outside. It’s dark. It’s a safe place to be. It’s fun.
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