Senator Dan Sullivan lost his Senate seat to Democrat Mary Peltola in Alaska, despite heavy support from President Donald Trump for the Alaska LNG project.

President Donald Trump spent months championing the Alaska LNG project as the greatest development in state history to secure voter support. Despite his intensive promotion and claims of international backing, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan lost his reelection bid to Democrat Mary Peltola in Alaska's newly called Senate race. The outcome highlights a disconnect between high-profile economic promises and immediate voter priorities.

Trump Highlights Alaska LNG Economic Benefits

Trump emphasized the project's potential to bring jobs, investment, and long-term economic benefits to Alaska throughout the campaign. He highlighted new international backing for the Alaska LNG project alongside Senator Dan Sullivan in September. The president continued promoting it in the weeks since, claiming it had secured approval and representing a major opportunity for the region.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Seat, Defeats Republican Dan Sullivan

Stakeholder Positions on Resource Development

Sullivan likewise championed the project throughout the campaign, portraying it as a source of future jobs and energy development for Alaska. However, support for the proposal was not limited to Republicans. Peltola also backed the project during her Senate campaign and frequently emphasized support for energy development and resource projects in Alaska. This bipartisan support makes it difficult for Republicans to claim exclusive political ownership of the initiative.

Why Experts Say Project Was Not Decisive

Political scientists who spoke with Newsweek said the election offered an opportunity to examine how voters viewed the project. Alexander Hirsch, chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, stated that support for resource development does not necessarily translate into support for the politicians promoting it. He noted that a multibillion-dollar pipeline represents future benefits, but voters make decisions based on immediate costs for groceries, heating fuel, housing, and electricity.

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Domestic Concerns Outweigh Future Pipeline Promises

Brandon Boylan, director of Arctic and Northern Studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained that issues such as the cost of living and rising fuel prices were more immediate concerns for many voters. He added that issues like fisheries policy and ranked choice voting played larger roles in the outcome. Most candidates support the development, and Alaskans remain skeptical that it will actually happen despite decades of proposals.

International Partners and Future Outlook

Trump touted the project again as something very special during a speech at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila. He cited a historic investment from South Korea as evidence that the pipeline would facilitate the export of American energy to partners across the Pacific. Newsweek has contacted the White House and Senator Dan Sullivan's office for comment and awaits their responses. Glenfarne Group, LLC, the lead developer of Alaska LNG, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.