Alaska Voters Await Key Senate and Governor Race Results Under Ranked Vote System

Alaska voters await election results for the U.S. Senate and Governor races. The state uses a ranked vote system, with overseas ballots arriving until Nov 18, complicating the count for Sen. Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola.

Alaska citizens waited on Wednesday for the final tallies of a high-stakes general election featuring a contentious U.S. Senate contest and an open governorship seat. State election officials projected that Nov. 18 would serve as the target date for final tabulations, a deadline dictated by the allowance of overseas voter ballots arriving up to 15 days after the Nov. 2 election. This extended window significantly influences the timeline for resolving races decided by narrow margins under the state's unique ranked-choice voting framework.

Senate Race Dynamics and Legal Disputes

The U.S. Senate contest pits two-term Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan against Democratic former Rep. Mary Peltola in a battle that attracted federal legal intervention shortly before Election Day. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit at the direction of President Donald Trump, seeking to block the certification of the race results should Sullivan lose the primary vote count. This legal action was driven by concerns that the presence of another candidate named Dan Sullivan, specifically retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan, could cause voter confusion.

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Suspicions regarding the intent behind the lesser-known Dan J. Sullivan running for office intensified after The New York Times reported that top aides to Mary Peltola appeared involved in recruiting him. The report cited a fired former Peltola campaign manager, along with text messages and campaign finance documents indicating that an operative recruiting candidates was paid by a group supporting Peltola. Mary Peltola has denied any involvement in these recruitment efforts, and Dan J. Sullivan has declined to comment on the allegations in recent communications.

Despite the surrounding controversy and what Sen. Dan Sullivan's campaign described as a massive election cheating scandal, the senator's team expressed strong confidence in his prospects. This confidence persisted even as the broader political landscape showed a bloodbath for Republicans across other states, with Democrats recently gaining control of the U.S. Senate. Both campaigns have urged the public to exercise patience while the complex counting process continues across the state.

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Gubernatorial Contest and Republican Divisions

In the race for governor, former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is attempting to become the first Democrat elected to the office in a generation. He competes against three Republican candidates, including business owner Bernadette Wilson, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has positioned himself as a consensus builder capable of working across party lines to address the state's challenges, succeeding term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The Republican primary for governor was marred by public feuds involving President Donald Trump, who attacked the ranked voting system as a scam during a rally in Wasilla last month. President Donald Trump also criticized the other two Republican gubernatorial candidates on social media: former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former state Attorney General Treg Taylor. These public rebukes created tension within the party, even as state Republican leaders urged voters to rank all three GOP candidates to maximize their chances of victory in the general election.

Ballot Counting Logistics and Historical Context

The logistical challenges of counting votes in Alaska are substantial, as the state allows up to 10 days to receive absentee ballots sent from within the U.S. This timeline is critical for ballots originating from rural communities that rely on air or water transport for mail delivery and where residents often depend on air service for communication. Mary Peltola acknowledged this complexity, noting that ensuring every vote from far-flung hinterland communities, service members overseas, and college students is counted will require significant time.

Alaska's political history includes a last Democratic governor, Tony Knowles, who served back-to-back terms from 1994 to 2002, followed by an independent governor from 2014 to 2018. The current election also features a ballot measure seeking to repeal the state's open primary and ranked vote system, which voters approved in 2020 and which took effect in 2022. This is the second time in two years that Alaskans have voted on repealing the system, having narrowly rejected a similar effort two years prior.

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If no candidate in the Senate or Governor races secures more than 50% of first-choice votes, the ranked vote system will come into play to determine the winner. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola both faced the possibility of this scenario, making the final tally of second and third-choice votes essential for declaring a winner. The outcome of these races will define the political direction of Alaska for the next term, impacting everything from federal representation to state-level governance and economic policy.