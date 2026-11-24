Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom announced Monday evening that Alaska is terminating its agreement with the Department of Justice to turn over the state’s voter registration list.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced Monday evening that Alaska is terminating its agreement with the Department of Justice to turn over the state’s voter registration list.

In December 2025, the State of Alaska provided the DOJ with a complete list of eligible registered voters in response to a federal request tied to election law compliance. Alaska gave the DOJ names, dates of birth, residential addresses, and either driver’s license numbers or the final four digits of Social Security numbers of voters registered in the state.

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In Monday’s press release, the Division of Elections said the DOJ did not identify any potentially ineligible voters or raise concerns about Alaska’s voter registration records. At the time, Dahlstrom said they were “complying with applicable law” after consultation with the Department of Law. On Monday, she said that circumstances have changed now that the election is over.

“The Division entered the agreement in good faith to cooperate with our federal law enforcement partners as permitted under Alaska law,” Dahlstrom said. “The circumstances have now changed, the election has concluded, and the agreement no longer serves a continuing purpose. Alaska has strong list-maintenance procedures and will continue to protect both the accuracy of its voter rolls and the rights of eligible Alaska voters.

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” Another reason for the change: a federal judge ruled last month that the DOJ lacked legal authority to obtain and assess state voter registration lists. U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan wrote that the Justice Department “cannot run roughshod over longstanding laws that were carefully crafted to protect the rights of the American people.

” The judge states that the Civil Rights Division reserved the option to share data outside of DOJ and DHS, as stated in memoranda of understanding with some complying states, including Alaska. The Division explained that it could disclose data to “a contractor with the Department of Justice who needs access to the information in order to perform duties related to the Department’s list maintenance verification procedures.

” The Alaska Division of Elections states that the decision is currently subject to appellate proceedings. Dahlstrom’s press release also states that the termination does not “constitute an acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the Division of Elections. ” “Alaska will continue to consider credible information, apply the law, and make its own decisions,” Dahlstrom said. Dahlstrom confirmed that none of the Alaskan voters involved were removed from Alaska’s voter rolls.

However, the state did deactivate more than 3,000 voter registrations over citizenship questions in August . The Division of Elections says it has directed the DOJ to destroy the confidential voter information. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com