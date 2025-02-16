Alaska Supreme Court Sees Historic Shift With Majority Female Justices

For the first time in Alaska history, the state's Supreme Court has a majority female composition. Chief Justice Susan Carney, the second woman to lead the court, reflects on this milestone and her commitment to ensuring the court reflects the communities it serves. Her extensive experience in criminal law, particularly in rural Alaska, shapes her judicial approach, emphasizing understanding and accessibility for all parties involved.

She emphasized the importance of the court reflecting the community it serves, noting the growing number of women in legal professions. Carney's own journey has been marked by breaking barriers, from playing sports as a young girl to working as a public defender and later with the Alaska Office of Public Advocacy for almost 30 years, focusing on criminal law. This experience, particularly in rural Alaska, has given her a deep understanding of the state's diverse communities. Carney is known for her active participation in court proceedings, frequently asking questions of attorneys to ensure a thorough understanding of the case. She believes in creating a less intimidating environment for those appearing before the court, emphasizing her attentiveness and willingness to listen. In deliberations, Carney described the process as collaborative, with justices sharing their perspectives and engaging in respectful discourse to reach a just decision. She acknowledged the challenges of timely case resolution, particularly in complex felony cases, but stressed that efforts are underway to address these concerns, such as limiting court delays.





