The Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in David Gottstein’s appeal of a $1.67 million judgment tied to a long-running fight over his late father’s estate, with Gottstein arguing the Superior Court denied him due process and the trustees arguing courts have almost no power to second-guess an arbitrator’s findings.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in David Gottstein’s appeal of a $1.67 million judgment tied to a long-running fight over his late father’s estate, with Gottstein arguing the Superior Court denied him due process and the trustees arguing courts have almost no power to second-guess an arbitrator’s findings.

Gottstein, the son of late Alaska businessman Barney Gottstein , represented himself. The justices did not rule from the bench. They said they will take the case under advisement and issue a written decision later. Gottstein is asking the court to reverse a Sept. 19, 2025, Superior Court order confirming an arbitration award against him.

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He called the denial of due process the most significant error. He argued Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir confirmed the award without reviewing his motion to vacate or its 35 supporting exhibits. PREVIOUS: Judge orders second financial examination of Gottstein heir Gottstein said he filed the motion shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2025, and the judge ruled the next day. He argued court records show she had a full docket that morning.

He also argued the arbitrator’s ruling showed bias. He said the arbitrator wrongly found that David LeClair, the company’s chief financial officer, was not a CFO, and that management had no duty to report its compensation. Gottstein also argued the trustees never denied paying themselves in secret.

“The defendants do not deny that they have paid themselves tens of millions of dollars of compensation and benefits in secret,” Gottstein said. “They don’t deny it. They argue only that I should be punished for challenging their right to do so. ” He asked the court to order a books and records inspection to find what he says is missing charity money.

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He also argued the clerk’s office removed several of his documents from the excerpt of record. A justice told him the clerk issued that order with a justice’s concurrence. Jeffrey Robinson, who represents the trust and its co-trustees, argued the Superior Court was right to confirm the award. He said trial courts do not sit as appellate tribunals over an arbitrator’s findings and that judicial review is “incredibly limited.

” Robinson said Gottstein’s arguments go to the merits of the arbitration, not to fraud in how the award was obtained. He said bias claims require evidence of a relationship between the arbitrator and a party, and he said Gottstein’s theory is that the arbitrator simply got the case wrong. Robinson also said the charitable foundation filed a friend-of-the-court brief saying Gottstein is not authorized to speak for it and that his litigation is harming its work.

Robinson described the timeline and said Gandbhir gave Gottstein five weeks with his briefing before denying the motions to vacate and reconsider. One justice pressed Robinson on whether the statute entitled Gottstein to time to oppose confirmation before the Superior Court acted. Robinson agreed the justice’s reading of the statute was “a fair interpretation,” but said the court could still rule against Gottstein because he did not oppose the motion to confirm.

Damon Elder, who represents Robert Mintz, took on Gottstein’s claim that the trustees never denied the compensation allegations.

“We spent two years in arbitration denying that Mr. Mintz took secretly tens of millions of dollars,” Elder told the justices. Elder said the arbitrator issued 123 pages of findings dismissing Gottstein’s claims. He said Gottstein was represented by counsel, agreed to arbitrate and took 17 depositions. He said the hearing ran eight days with 14 live witnesses.

In his closing minute, Gottstein said he brought the appeal based on bias, not fraud. He again asked for a books and records inspection. The Barney and Rachel Gottstein Charitable Foundation, which filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the appeal, said in a statement to Alaska’s News Source that David Gottstein does not speak for it.

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“David Gottstein does not represent the Foundation and is not authorized to speak for its interests,” the statement from the foundation’s local counsel said. The foundation said it is an independent charity created by Barney Gottstein under the terms of his trust and that it has already contributed millions of dollars to charitable causes.

It said David Gottstein’s continuing litigation has delayed the distribution of trust assets that Barney Gottstein directed to charity, which in turn has delayed the foundation’s ability to use them. The foundation said it hopes the case will end soon and that it looks forward to the court’s decision. Gottstein, responding to the foundation’s statement, agreed that he does not speak for it.

“It isn’t relevant whether I speak for them,” he said. He said the foundation received about $35 million, not the $150 million he says his father intended for charity. He asked where the remaining money is and why the other side opposes a books and records inspection. He said that if he wins, the money would be recovered and more charitable giving could begin.

Asked about the foundation’s statement that it has contributed millions of dollars to charity, Gottstein said the foundation he was referring to earlier is the Gottstein Family Foundation, which he said was supposed to receive the $150 million. He said the Barney and Rachel Gottstein Charitable Foundation’s giving is not relevant to that. He said he can show the will. Gottstein denied that his litigation has delayed distributions to charity.

He criticized the foundation for siding against him in the appeal. Background An arbitrator rejected Gottstein’s claims that estate managers defrauded his father’s trust and found his legal challenge “frivolous. ” Gandbhir entered a $1,667,768 judgment against him and denied his motions to vacate the award and for reconsideration. A second judgment debtor examination was scheduled for Sept. 8.

Gottstein has said he filed complaints with the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The FBI has said it can neither confirm nor deny an investigation. Jeffrey Robinson is employed by Ballard Spahr LLC, which also represents Gray Media Inc., KTUU’s parent company. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com