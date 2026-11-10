Dimond Lynx Secure No. 1 Seed for 2026 ASAA State Tournament with Region IV Title

Dimond secures the top seed in the 2026 ASAA state tournament. UAA volleyball, cross country, and basketball teams achieve significant victories and awards.

Reigning 4A state champion Dimond High School dominated the high school volleyball postseason by sweeping all four Cook Inlet Conference opponents to claim the Region IV title. This decisive victory secured the Lynx the No. 1 seed in the 2026 ASAA state tournament, which is scheduled to take place later this week at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

The team extended their impressive winning streak to 37 consecutive games and remains undefeated against all in-state competition throughout the season. Star upperclassmen Ailafo Fautanu and Anayah Sila provided the offensive power behind this regional triumph, each recording double-doubles during the championship match. Their combined effort resulted in 23 kills and 27 digs, demonstrating the depth of talent that has made Dimond a formidable force in Alaska high school athletics.

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On the collegiate level, the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves volleyball team extended its win streak to five games by defeating Saint Martin's and Western Oregon. Senior outside hitter Lee Ivakina was instrumental in these victories, recording a double-double in both matches, including 21 kills in the five-set thriller against the Saints. Head coach Morgan Hooe praised the team's improvement and Ivakina's recent form as they head into a crucial final week of preparation.

In cross country, the UAA men's team placed third at the 2026 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. Junior Ben Peck finished third individually with a time of 23 minutes and 46 seconds, earning All-GNAC and GNAC Newcomer of the Year honors. Junior Ben Browning also made the All-GNAC team with a sixth-place finish in 23:55, highlighting the strength of the Seawolves' distance running program.

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Both UAA basketball teams opened their seasons with home wins in front of local fans. The women's team swept the College of Idaho series, led by senior Bridgette Tello who averaged 16.5 points per game. Head coach Matt Thune highlighted the test provided by an opponent destined for a strong season in its league, noting that such games help identify weaknesses and improve long-term performance.

The men's team defeated the Evergreen State in a two-game series, with senior guard Mack Keighran averaging 18.5 points. Head coach Cameron Turner emphasized the importance of bench contributions from Lyman Simmons, Will Kuykendall, and Joseph Mayberry, noting that their depth will be a significant asset throughout the season. Coach Eric Rud added that the team fought back from behind to create great scoring opportunities, showing pride in their effort.

Outside of Alaska, several former standout athletes achieved notable milestones in professional and collegiate arenas. Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, a former South High School standout, helped extend his team's winning streak to four games with his eighth and ninth wins of the season. He recorded 13 points in 19 minutes in a loss to the University of Washington, showcasing his continued development as a professional athlete.

Other Alaska alumni made significant impacts, including Barrow High hoops star who led the Huskies with 17 points and seven assists against the University of Washington. Oral Roberts University standout also contributed significantly, leading the Golden Eagles with 19 points and knocking down five-of-10 shots from behind the arc. These performances underscore the lasting influence of Alaska's sports programs on national stages.

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The 2026 postseason will conclude this weekend when the top spikers, setters, and defensive specialists from across Alaska descend on Anchorage for the annual state tournament. Both finals bouts will be on Saturday, with the 3A division starting at 1 p.m. and the 4A division following at 4 p.m., drawing crowds to the Alaska Airlines Center for the climax of the high school volleyball season.