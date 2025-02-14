Alaska Senators Seek to Re-designate Denali, Reversing Trump Order

Alaska's senators have introduced a bill to designate North America's highest peak as Denali, reversing President Trump's executive order to rename it Mount McKinley. The bill, introduced by Senator Lisa Murkowski, is co-sponsored by Senator Dan Sullivan. The legislation comes after Trump's order, which aimed to honor President William McKinley, sparked controversy.

Alaska 's Republican U.S. senators have introduced legislation seeking to designate North America's tallest peak as Denali — weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the iconic 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) mountain in Denali National Park and Preserve for McKinley, saying to recognize the peak as Denali instead of Mount McKinley was “an affront to President McKinley’s life, his achievements and his sacrifice.

”\William McKinley, the 25th president, hailed from Ohio and never visited Alaska, but a prospector dubbed the peak “Mount McKinley” in 1896 — the year McKinley went on to be elected president. The name was formally recognized by the U.S. government until 2015, when Obama's Interior secretary, Sally Jewell, announced the renaming of the peak to Denali in recognition of the traditions of Alaska Natives and the of Alaska. The state had had a longstanding request for the mountain to be renamed Denali but had faced opposition from Ohio lawmakers for years. \Murkowski and Sullivan earlier in 2015 introduced legislation calling for the mountain to be designated Denali. During Trump's first term, in 2017, J. Elizabeth Peace, a spokesperson with the U.S. Interior Department, by email Thursday said that the agency doesn't comment on proposed legislation. Peace said the name change to Mount McKinley — outlined by Trump's order — was not yet complete but was expected to be soon. Joe Plesha, a Murkowski spokesperson, said by email Thursday the bill would not block the order from taking effect but instead would seek to reverse it.





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics DENALI Mount Mckinley Alaska Trump Murkowski Sullivan Legislation Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaskans say Trump can change the name of Denali but can't make people call it Mount McKinleyPresident Donald Trump has changed the name of Alaska's Denali back to Mount McKinley.

Read more »

Google, bowing to Trump, set to change maps to Gulf of America and Mount McKinleyPresident Trump ordered the changes for the Gulf of Mexico and Denali in Alaska.

Read more »

Trump Seeks to Restore 'McKinley' as Name for Alaska's DenaliFormer President Trump issued an executive order aiming to change the name of Alaska's highest peak, Denali, back to McKinley. This move sparks controversy as many Alaskans, including Indigenous groups, strongly oppose the change and prefer the traditional name Denali.

Read more »

Denali resolution urging Trump administration to keep name, passes Alaska HouseIn a 28 to 10 vote, a resolution urging President Donald Trump to maintain Denali as the official name for the tallest mountain in North America passed the house on Monday during the first session of the 34th Legislature.

Read more »

Alaska House Rejects Trump's Effort to Rename Denali as Mount McKinleyThe Alaska House of Representatives passed a resolution opposing President Trump's decision to rename Denali, North America's highest peak, back to Mount McKinley. The resolution emphasizes the cultural significance of the name Denali and urges President Trump to maintain it in federal databases.

Read more »

Alaska House Urges Trump to Keep Denali as Mountain's NameThe Alaska House of Representatives passed a resolution urging President Donald Trump to maintain 'Denali' as the official name for North America's tallest mountain. The resolution highlights the cultural and historical significance of the name for Alaska and its Native communities.

Read more »