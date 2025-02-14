Alaska Senators Introduce Bill to Restore Denali Name

Following President Trump's reversal of the mountain's name to Mount McKinley, Alaska's Republican senators have introduced legislation to reinstate its traditional name, Denali.

Alaska 's Republican U.S. senators have introduced legislation seeking to designate North America’s tallest peak as Denali — weeks after President Donald Trump reversed the name change back to Mount McKinley. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, aims to restore the mountain's traditional name, Denali, which is used by the Koyukon Athabascans, the indigenous people of the region.

'Once you see it in person and take in the majesty of its size and breathe in its cold air, you can understand why the Koyukon Athabascans referred to it as ‘The Great One.’ This isn’t a political issue –- Alaskans from every walk of life have long been advocating for this mountain to be recognized by its true name,' said Murkowski. The bill is cosponsored by Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, whose wife is Athabascan. Trump on his first day in office last month signed an executive order to rename the iconic 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) mountain in Denali National Park and Preserve to McKinley, saying that to recognize the peak as Denali instead of Mount McKinley was “an affront to President McKinley’s life, his achievements and his sacrifice.” William McKinley, the 25th president, hailed from Ohio and never visited Alaska, but a prospector dubbed the peak “Mount McKinley” in 1896 — the year McKinley went on to be elected president. The name was formally recognized by the U.S. government until 2015, when Obama's Interior secretary, Sally Jewell, announced the renaming of the peak to Denali in recognition of the traditions of Alaska Natives and the history of Alaska. The state had had a longstanding request for the mountain to be renamed Denali but had faced opposition from Ohio lawmakers for years. Murkowski and Sullivan earlier in 2015 introduced legislation calling for the mountain to be designated Denali. During Trump's first term, in 2017, J. Elizabeth Peace, a spokesperson with the U.S. Interior Department, said by email Thursday that the agency doesn't comment on proposed legislation. Peace said the name change to Mount McKinley — outlined by Trump's order — was not yet complete but was expected to be soon. Joe Plesha, a Murkowski spokesperson, said by email Thursday the bill would not block the order from taking effect but instead would seek to reverse it





