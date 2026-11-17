Senator Dan Sullivan's campaign delays remarks as Democrat Mary Peltola holds a narrow lead in Alaska's ranked-choice election with 98% of votes counted.

Senator Dan Sullivan’s presidential re-election campaign has broken a two-week silence regarding the tight Alaska Senate race, issuing its first public statement on Monday afternoon and promising a major update by the end of the week. The brief message from campaign spokesman Nate Adams appeared on the campaign’s Facebook page and marks the first post from either of Sullivan’s official accounts since the conclusion of election night. The campaign emphasized that it would allow the official ballot counting process to continue without commentary on individual updates or outside projections until every legal vote is counted and certified.

Mary Peltola currently holds a commanding lead over Senator Sullivan in the unofficial results released by the Division of Elections. Ms. Peltola has secured 141,637 first-choice votes, which accounts for 49.98 percent of the total, while Senator Sullivan has received 130,162 votes, representing 45.93 percent of the count. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher from Petersburg who ran for the same seat, has gathered 4,684 votes, creating a significant gap that has shifted the mathematical dynamics of the race.

Also read Mary Peltola Is Now About 20 Votes Away from Turning Alaska’s Senate Seat Blue

A Newsweek analysis of the election division data indicates that Ms. Peltola is currently 52 votes shy of a majority of the votes counted so far, but the margin is fluid as every new ballot added to the count raises the total number required to achieve a majority. As of 9:52 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, the Associated Press reported that 98 percent of votes had been counted but declined to call the race. The news agency follows a strict protocol of declaring a winner only when there is no mathematical scenario allowing the trailing candidate to close the gap.

The stakes are defined by Alaska’s unique ranked-choice voting system, which alters how victories are determined in this election. Under these rules, a candidate wins outright only if they secure more than half of the first-choice votes. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their supporters’ ballots are redistributed to the voters’ second choices. This process repeats round by round until one candidate achieves a majority, a mechanic that has become the focal point of recent campaign projections.

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Senator Sullivan’s internal projections have faced significant challenges against these new realities. A memo dated November 4 estimated that if ranked-choice tabulation was run on ballots then in hand, Senator Sullivan would defeat Ms. Peltola 105,037 to 104,709, a margin of 328 votes. However, the second memo also set a specific test for the early and absentee ballots still to come, stating that if Ms. Peltola’s first-choice lead is under about 1,100 once those are in, Senator Sullivan is on track to win the tabulation. On the Division of Elections’ latest count, her first-choice lead is 11,475 votes, far exceeding the benchmark set by Sullivan’s own team.

Ms. Peltola’s campaign has argued aggressively that Senator Sullivan no longer has a mathematical path to victory under this system, citing the widening gap. The current political standoff is complicated by the candidacy of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., who shares the senator’s name, and allegations that individuals connected to Ms. Peltola’s campaign helped recruit him. The New York Times reported in late October that people connected to Ms. Peltola’s campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee allegedly helped recruit the Petersburg candidate, though the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has denied involvement.

Senator Sullivan has accused Ms. Peltola of lying on national television regarding the recruitment of the third candidate, though she has rejected all allegations and stated she is not interested in tricking voters. The Justice Department initially sued to block certification if the senator lost but would have won had all votes for the third candidate gone to him, but a federal judge dismissed that suit on November 1. President Donald Trump has since written that votes for “the Fake Dan Sullivan” should be given to the senator, a demand analysts told Newsweek runs counter to Alaska’s ranked-choice system.

The week ahead remains crowded with procedural deadlines that will determine the final outcome of the election. Ballots mailed from overseas can arrive through Wednesday, and the Division of Elections has scheduled its final count of absentee and questioned ballots for the same day as the ranked-choice tabulation. The Division targets a final certification date of November 25, leaving the Sullivan campaign with a narrow window to react before the race is officially resolved.

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The Sullivan campaign’s measured language stands apart from the heated exchanges of the closing days, which were consumed by the controversy surrounding the second Dan Sullivan. Monday’s statement opened with a promise to look forward to a complete and accurate count, carrying that phrase through to certification. It did not specify what that move will be, leaving open the possibilities of a concession, a legal challenge, or a decision to wait for the final certification.

The campaign page had last posted on November 3, a livestream of the senator’s remarks, while his official Senate page posted two tributes in the intervening days, one marking the Marine Corps’ 251st birthday and one for Veterans Day. The new promise to speak by the end of the week introduces a critical deadline that will likely clarify the Senator’s next steps as the state moves closer to finalizing the results of one of the most scrutinized Senate races in recent history.