Alaska Senate Race Remains Neck-and-Neck as Candidates Claim Victory Under Ranked Choice Voting

Days after the midterm election, the Alaska Senate race between Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Dan Sullivan remains extremely tight with a 637-vote margin, leading both campaigns to project different winners under the state's ranked choice voting system.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Days after the midterm election ended, the Alaska Senate race remains neck-and-neck, but the top two candidates, Democratic challenger Mary Peltola and Republican Sen.

Dan Sullivan, say the facts tell them they will win.

Also read Sullivan, Peltola project confidence while awaiting results in Alaska US Senate race

“The numbers are clear: when every vote is counted, Mary Peltola will be elected as Alaska’s next United States Senator,” Peltola’s campaign manager Cheryl Bruce said in a statement. “If the ranked choice voting tabulation took place today of the votes that we have in hand right now, Senator Dan Sullivan would defeat Mary Peltola,” a memo from the Sullivan campaign sent to reporters reads.

MORE: Full Alaska election results As of the latest results posted Wednesday afternoon, a razor-thin 637-vote difference stands between Peltola and Sullivan . In third: Republican Gerald Heikes with 2.26% of the vote followed by Dan J. Sullivan, the Petersburg man with the same name as the incumbent, with 3,600 votes. There are 695 voters who cast a write-in ballot as their top pick.

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The Associated Press has not called that race, nor the race for U.S. House or governor. Since neither campaign holds half the vote, both are signaling optimism of their chances if it comes to ranking. Under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, candidates who receive the least number of votes are eliminated from the ballot and their voters that ranked a second choice have their vote go to that candidate. That elimination process continues until one candidate comes on top.

Races begin to be ranked on Nov. 18. The Sullivan campaign was the first to project their victory in case ranking comes into play. Peltola’s team called their opposing campaign’s explanation “fictitious. ” “Tens of thousands of early votes and absentee ballots are still outstanding, and the data shows that these will break for Mary and extend her lead,” Bruce said in the written statement saying Peltola will be Alaska’s next senator.

The Sullivan campaign remains undeterred, especially as Alaska waits to see if the Lower 48 blue wave will extend its reach to Alaska.

“Senator Sullivan is in that position despite the biggest election cheating scandal in the history of Alaska,” the Sullivan campaign memo reads, referencing the New York Times report alleging the Peltola campaign and Democratic operatives installed a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot to confuse voters. The campaign has denied those claims.

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“He is also in this position despite a bloodbath for Republicans everywhere else in the country,” the Sullivan campaign’s memo continues. The question on whether races will come down to ranking extends over to the race for governor , where Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the lone Democrat, holds 48.99% of the vote to Trump-endorsed Bernadette Wilson’s 29.13%. Despite her challenger holding a nearly 20-point advantage over her on Election Night, she said she was happy with the placing.

“We knew tonight that we wanted to hover right at about 30%,” she said. “We knew that our goal with three Republicans in this race tonight on that first round was to keep him from hitting 50%. ” The GOP struggled to figure out a plan to tell their constituents how to vote. After Democrat Tom Begich dropped out of the governor’s race after the primary, three Republicans faced off against JKT, who held the majority of the primary votes.

Former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Attorney General Treg Taylor led an initiative to encourage voters to rank the three Republicans, just not JKT. Wilson was absent from that campaign but told Alaska’s News Source that she agreed with the idea, since the other two wouldn’t drop out of the race. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com