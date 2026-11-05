DOJ Appeals Alaska Senate Ruling as Mary Peltola Holds Narrow Lead Over Dan Sullivan

The Justice Department appeals a judge's dismissal of its lawsuit in the Alaska Senate race. The case hinges on vote margins involving Senator Dan Sullivan and his namesake, Dan Sullivan Jr.

The United States Department of Justice has formally appealed a federal judge's dismissal of its election interference lawsuit in the Alaska Senate race, intensifying legal tensions as Democrat Mary Peltola maintains a narrow lead over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason rejected the government's request to delay certification on procedural grounds two days before Election Day, but federal attorneys filed their appeal on the same day to challenge that ruling. Current unofficial vote counts indicate that Peltola leads Sullivan by exactly 637 votes, a margin significantly smaller than the 3,600 votes garnered by Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., the retired Petersburg teacher who shares the senator's name.

The core of the Justice Department's legal argument rests on the theory that the presence of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot acted as a decoy designed to confuse voters. Federal prosecutors sought to halt the certification of results if Senator Sullivan lost by a margin smaller than the 3,600 votes received by his namesake. Their goal was to create a legal window for investigation into potential voter confusion between the two distinct candidates, a scenario that has materialized in the current unofficial tallies. President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the initial suit to allow investigators to determine if voters were misled by the similar names.

Also read Alaska Senate Race Confusion Decoy Dan Sullivan Mailer Promotes Peltola

Alaska's state election officials mounted a robust defense against the federal intervention, arguing that the ballot design already clearly distinguished between Senator Dan Sullivan and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. Lawyers for the state contended that setting aside specific ballots based on voter choice would infringe upon the constitutional protections for ballot secrecy. They emphasized that they cannot and will not reveal individual voting preferences regardless of the court's desires, marking a firm stance against federal oversight of the tabulation process.

Judge Gleason ruled that the government lacked standing because the court could not grant its request without exposing how individuals voted. She determined that revealing how people voted for law enforcement review was not a remedy the judiciary should impose, noting that the Constitution protects the secrecy of the ballot. The judge stated that setting ballots aside for review is something the court cannot or should not order, effectively blocking the Justice Department's primary tactical request to delay the outcome.

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The legal battle has drawn support from several prominent civil rights groups and political entities that have intervened on the side of the state. The Peltola campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Alaska, and two Alaska voters represented by the ACLU have all joined the state's legal defense. These organizations argue that the federal government's request lacks legal merit and threatens the integrity of the secret ballot process that Alaska has administered for decades.

The timeline for the Alaska Senate race extends well into the winter, with the state aiming to certify the election results by December 25. The final ranked-choice tabulation is scheduled for November 18, a critical date that could alter the vote count significantly. This process may resolve the legal dispute by either eliminating the narrow margin that triggers the lawsuit or by confirming a victory for either candidate that falls outside the contested range.

If Senator Dan Sullivan overtakes Mary Peltola during the ranked-choice tabulation, the Justice Department's specific legal scenario becomes moot. Conversely, if Peltola wins by a margin larger than 3,600 votes, the condition triggering the lawsuit would not be met. The relevance of the appeal depends entirely on whether the final certified numbers remain within the contested range, keeping the legal and criminal investigations active.

Beyond the courtroom, separate investigative tracks are unfolding in parallel with the electoral process. Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to examine potential election crimes, while Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered a state-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding the namesake candidate's presence on the ballot. These investigations aim to uncover whether any coordinated efforts were made to recruit Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to split the vote.

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Allegations surfaced that a Democratic operative may have helped recruit Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., claims initially made by Peltola's former campaign manager. Those statements were later retracted by the former staffer, and both the Peltola campaign and the DSCC have denied any involvement in recruiting the candidate. They attribute his candidacy to independent political actions, despite the ongoing scrutiny from federal and state authorities.

The next major legal milestone occurs on December 14, when the Justice Department's opening brief for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is due. Answering briefs from the opposing side are not scheduled until January 11, 2027. This schedule suggests that any judicial resolution will occur long after the election is officially certified and the winner is inaugurated, leaving the current results in a state of legal limbo until next year.

Senator Dan Sullivan has previously stated on CNN that he would accept the election results if he lost. However, it remains unclear whether he supports the ongoing appeal by the Department of Justice or whether his commitment to accepting the results still stands given the new legal developments. Campaign representatives for Senator Dan Sullivan have not yet confirmed his stance on the federal legal action or the appeal.

All vote counts referenced in this report are unofficial and subject to change as the final tabulation approaches. The final margin between Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan will determine the ultimate fate of the legal arguments presented by the Department of Justice. The intersection of ballot design, voter behavior, and federal oversight continues to define this complex and historic electoral contest in Alaska.