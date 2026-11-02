Alaska Senate Race: DOJ Lawsuit Dismissed Amid Ballot Stacking Controversy

A federal judge dismissed the Justice Department lawsuit challenging Alaska's Senate election results, ending a dispute over two candidates named Dan Sullivan and allegations of ballot stacking.

A federal judge in Alaska has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department that sought to challenge the certification of the U.S. Senate race results, bringing an immediate end to a high-stakes legal battle involving President Donald Trump and the state's unique election system. The controversy centered on the presence of two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the November 3 ballot, a situation that triggered accusations of illegal ballot stacking and voter confusion. While the lawsuit was rejected, the underlying questions regarding electoral integrity and the strategic use of name similarities remain under active criminal investigation.

Legal Dismissal Ends Immediate Certification Challenge

The ruling by a federal judge in Alaska in favor of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola's team marks the conclusion of the most immediate legal threat to the election outcome. The Justice Department had filed the lawsuit last month, requesting that the court block the certification of the race if Senator Dan Sullivan lost and if votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. would have altered the final tally. The federal court determined that the measures proposed by the administration did not effectively solve the alleged voter confusion and therefore lacked sufficient legal basis to intervene before the results were finalized. This decision effectively cleared the path for the state to certify the winner without the immediate interference the Trump administration had sought.

Also read DOJ lawsuit to probe Alaska Senate vote thrown out by judge

The Two Dan Sullivans and Voting Mechanism

The core of the dispute involved the top four candidates in Alaska's U.S. Senate primary, who advanced to the general election ballot on November 3 under the state's ranked choice voting system. These candidates included Alaska Native and former congresswoman Mary Peltola running as a Democrat, incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, Gerald Jerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. The presence of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher and fishing enthusiast with no prior political experience, created a unique dynamic where voters faced two candidates with identical names. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. initially filed his candidacy as a Republican but later switched his political affiliation to undeclared, a move that fueled suspicions about his true political allegiance and intentions.

Allegations of Strategic Vote Diversion

The controversy escalated when President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Alaska's ranked choice voting system, accusing Democrats of cheating by placing a sham candidate on the ballot. The Justice Department's lawsuit alleged that the sole purpose of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. candidacy was to benefit the Peltola campaign by reducing the number of votes for Senator Dan Sullivan. These allegations gained traction after a New York Times report revealed that Democratic operatives, including former campaign manager Elisa Rios, had recruited a namesake challenger. Rios stated that Peltola was aware of these efforts but denied direct involvement, while Peltola's team dismissed the allegations as nonsense that did not change the validity of the lawsuit.

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Ongoing Investigations into Electoral Practices

Although the legal challenge to the election results has been dismissed, the scrutiny surrounding the campaign strategies remains intense. The Justice Department has confirmed that Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. candidacy is under criminal investigation, and Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a separate probe last month. These investigations aim to determine if any laws were broken during the recruitment and candidacy processes. Experts note that while ballot stacking is a common political strategy in U.S. elections and generally considered legal, the specific circumstances of this race raised valid concerns about voter confusion that warrant continued official attention.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The current situation in Alaska mirrors a 2020 Florida state senate contest where a former Republican state senator was accused of paying a candidate with the same last name as the Democratic incumbent to siphon votes. Unlike the Florida case, where the allegations were part of a resolved political scandal, the accusations in Alaska are still under active investigation. This parallel highlights how name similarity can be exploited as a political tool, even if the tactics are not inherently illegal. The outcome of the ongoing probes may set precedents for how election officials handle duplicate names and strategic candidacies in future ranked choice elections.