Alaska Senate Race: Democrat Peltola Holds Lead Over Incumbent After 84% Vote Count

Alaska Senate race data shows Democrat Mary Peltola ahead of incumbent Dan Sullivan with 49% of votes, while a disputed candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. receives 1.7%.

At 84 percent of ballots tallied on Wednesday, Democrat Mary Peltola leads Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska's Senate race with 118,926 votes, or 49 percent of the total. Sullivan trails with 114,676 votes, or 47.2 percent, creating a lead of 4,250 votes for Peltola that surpasses the votes for a second candidate with the same name.

Election Statistics and Disputed Candidate

Peltola's margin of 4,250 votes exceeds the 5,318 votes (2.2 percent) secured by Gerald Heikes, a recurring drywall contractor candidate, and is also larger than the 4,027 votes (1.7 percent) received by Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. Sullivan Jr.'s presence on the ballot has been questioned by multiple parties, raising concerns about the accuracy of final results.

Also read Peltola leads Sullivan by 2,517 first-choice votes in Alaska Senate race

Trump's Legal Actions and Statements

President Donald Trump has repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.'s candidacy. In September, he directed the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit aimed at preventing certification of the race outcomes if Sullivan Jr.'s votes could alter the result. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge on November 1; nevertheless, Trump continues to accuse the election of being "rigged." On Truth Social, Trump asserted that combining Sullivan Jr.'s votes with those of incumbent Dan Sullivan would have yielded a Republican victory by thousands of votes, labeling the alternate candidate a "fake" created solely for fraud and confusion.

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Campaign Team Reactions and Current Status

Campaign teams for Mary Peltola, Dan Sullivan, and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. were contacted by Newsweek for comment but have yet to respond, as inquiries were made outside standard office hours on Wednesday morning. The Alaska Secretary of State's office will finalize results after all ballots are verified, and no further litigation has been filed since the judge's dismissal of Trump's lawsuit.

Implications for Alaska's Political Landscape

With Peltola holding the largest lead so far, the race remains decisive unless the disputed votes for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. are added in a manner that dramatically shifts the total. Current figures suggest the incumbent's lead cannot be overturned by the 1.7 percent of votes that Sullivan Jr. currently holds. The outcome will determine the Senate representation for Alaska in the upcoming congressional session.