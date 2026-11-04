Alaska Senate Race Decoy Dan J. Sullivan Sparking Federal Investigation

A federal probe investigates if Democrats rigged Alaska's Senate race by adding decoy Dan J. Sullivan to split votes. KIRO hosts debate the ethics of this identity-based strategy.

Alaska's U.S. Senate race has become the center of a intense ethical and legal controversy involving a second candidate named Dan J. Sullivan. KIRO Newsradio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill reported that operatives aligned with Democratic challenger Mary Peltola secretly recruited other candidates to act as spoilers. The goal was reportedly to confuse voters in the tight, ranked-choice race between Peltola and Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

The Decoy Candidate Strategy

Sen. Dan S. Sullivan is facing a challenging election against Mary Peltola. To complicate the field, Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, Alaska, is also on the ballot. This second Dan Sullivan shares a name with the incumbent senator, creating a potential distraction for voters trying to distinguish between the two.

Also read Alaska Voter Switches to Sen. Dan S. Sullivan After Decoy Dan Ballot Scheme Allegations

According to reports, the presence of this second candidate is not a coincidence. Jake Skorheim found it highly suspicious that Dan J. Sullivan left town in the final days of the race. He questioned whether a genuine candidate would abandon the campaign trail so abruptly. Nobody in Petersburg has seen the retired teacher for weeks during this critical period.

Federal Scrutiny and Legal Battles

The allegations have triggered significant federal attention. FBI agents have questioned donors in Petersburg as part of a criminal investigation. This probe focuses on allegations that Democratic campaigners tried to recruit candidates to run against the incumbent senator.

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The Trump administration is currently weighing whether to file criminal charges related to these activities. Meanwhile, the legal landscape remains fluid. A federal judge on Sunday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to block the certification of the race if Sen. Sullivan loses.

Sen. Dan S. Sullivan's legal team quickly appealed this dismissal. The Alaska Division of Elections had previously attempted to remove Dan J. Sullivan from the primary ballot. This attempt occurred in June after officials found he had not filed as a Republican in good faith. State courts subsequently overturned that decision, allowing him to remain in the general election.

Hosts Debate Ethical Boundaries

Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill agreed that the situation appears to be a setup. However, they disagreed on whether the Democrats crossed a line that Republicans would not have crossed. Spike noted that being a decoy is not necessarily illegal under Alaska's current laws. He argued that such tactics are not unique to one party.

Spoke pointed to a Green Party candidate in Alaska's 2024 House race against Mary Peltola. He believes this candidate was backed by Republican money. Additionally, the Alaska Republican Party fought to keep a different spoiler on the ballot that year. This spoiler was an imprisoned felon with no ties to the state who ran as a Democrat.

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Jake countered that recruiting a candidate with the incumbent's name goes further than funding a third party. He described the tactic as close to stealing an identity. He argued it required significant time and resources, making it worse than the Green Party case. Spike called both strategies crude but ultimately picked the 2024 Green Party scenario as worse.

Neighbor Testimonies and Voter Impact

The hosts played audio of individuals identified as Dan J. Sullivan's neighbors. These neighbors described the retired teacher as a lifelong Democrat. One neighbor mentioned seeing campaign signs for Bernie Sanders or Kamala Harris at his home during past elections.

Another neighbor described him as a liberal thinker who sometimes voted for Republicans. Amanda Ohmer, whose son had Dan J. Sullivan as a teacher, believed he was a well-known liberal. She stated that for him to call himself a Republican was more than questionable.

Jake Skorheim criticized the media for failing to assess the candidate's character sooner. He wondered why no one had knocked on the neighbors' doors earlier. He suggested that a basic character assessment should have been the first priority for journalists covering the race.