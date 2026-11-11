Alaska Election Results Shift as Democrats Gain Ground in Anchorage House Races

Election officials in Alaska await final tallies for multiple legislative seats. Results depend on ranked choice voting rules before the November 18 deadline.

The Alaska Division of Elections released updated results on Tuesday evening that show Democrats increasing their margins over Republican incumbents in two critical Anchorage House races. This shift strengthens the position of the bipartisan coalition that currently holds a narrow majority in the state Legislature. The latest batch of data, released around 7:15 p.m., included approximately 30,000 additional ballots cast during the final days of early voting and through absentee processes.

As of the update, about 245,000 ballots had been counted across the state. These figures represent only first-choice votes and do not yet incorporate the complex ranked choice tabulation required for several competitive districts. Under Alaska law, if no candidate secures more than 50% of the first-choice votes, the system eliminates the candidate with the fewest votes and redistributes those preferences to second choices.

Also read Peltola leads Sullivan by 2,517 first-choice votes in Alaska Senate race

In Anchorage House District 15, Democrat Denny Wells extended his lead over Republican incumbent Mia Costello by five percentage points. Wells secured 53.5% of the vote against Costello's 46.4%, marking a reversal from his loss in 2024. Wells intends to join the bipartisan caucus, potentially solidifying the coalition's control over the chamber.

Similarly, in House District 23 covering Eagle River, Chugiak, and Eklutna, Republican Rep. Jamie Allard leads with 38.2%. Challengers Jim Arlington, Ruby Jones, and Lee Hammermeister have all expressed openness to joining a bipartisan coalition. This potential alignment could further shift the balance of power within the legislature away from the Republican minority.

Senate District M remains extremely tight between incumbent Republican Sen. Cathy Tilton and fellow Republican Ryan Berry. The margin narrowed to just 51 votes, with Tilton securing 32.9% compared to Berry's 32.6%. Democrat Patricia Chesbro captured 28.7% and Zane Vrvilo trailed at 5.6%. Tilton was appointed to this seat by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in November 2025 following the resignation of Shelley Hughes.

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Senate District O features Republican incumbent George Rauscher leading with 42.9% against Ryan Sheldon's 30.6% and Peter Bauer's 26.1%. Rauscher previously replaced Mike Shower, who resigned to join Bernadette Wilson's gubernatorial ticket. In Western Alaska's vast Senate District S, House Speaker Bryce Edgmon leads with 37.6% in a four-way contest. If elected, Edgmon would assume a co-chair role on the Senate Finance Committee, replacing retiring Democrat Lyman Hoffman.

Other notable races include House District 25 where Republican Rep. DeLena Johnson earned 35.5%, followed by Republican Michael Bowles with 32.4% and independent Steven Merritt with 31.8%. In House District 28, Republican incumbent Rep. Elexie Moore trails more conservative Republican Stephen Wright by two points. Wright earned 37.8% of the vote, ahead of Moore's 34.6%, while Democrat Kit Kennedy trailed with 27%.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Garret Nelson narrowly led in House District 29 with 35.8% of the vote, ahead of Republican Steve Menard at 33.8%. Democrat Kimberly Sloan earned 18.7% while independent Jessica Kusner-Kalarchik got 11.6%. Nelson was appointed to the seat by Gov. Dunleavy in December after trailing Menard in the August primary by more than 16 points.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCabe led House District 30 with 38.3%, while Republican Doug Massie trailed close behind with 35.7%. Democrat Sandra Loomis had 25.7%. McCabe has served two terms in the legislature, while Massie is a former director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. In House District 33, Republican Rep. Mike Prax led handily with 40.9% in a three-way race.

Democrat Evelynn Trefon led House District 37 with 38.6% of the vote, while Republican Brenda Wilson received 24.9%. Independent Mark Smith had 27.9% and independent Cade Woods trailed with 8.2%. Seven candidates ran for the seat in the August primary. Incumbent Rep. Nellie Jimmie led with 39.4%, while former Rep. CJ McCormick follows with 28.9%.

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Rep. Louise Stutes is leading in her bid to join the Senate from Senate District C. In the all-Republican race, Stutes earned 48.2% of the vote while Heath Smith followed behind with 39.3%, and Carrie Harris came in third with 11.6%. Running to fill Stutes' vacated House seat in District 5, independent Kathy Simpler led with 55.5% of the vote. Republican Sheldon Prout trailed with 44.3%.

Democratic former Rep. Cliff Groh led House District 18 handily with 64.1% of the vote. Republican Dan Sager trailed with 35.9%. Groh is seeking to reclaim the seat after Republican Rep. David Nelson announced he was stepping down after one term. Groh brought in the most campaign finance dollars of all legislative candidates, with fundraising totals reaching nearly $200,000.

Republican former state Rep. Ken McCarty and Republican Gina Wall are locked in a tight race for the open House seat in District 24. McCarty led with 49.7%, just 52 votes ahead of Wall who trailed with 48.9%. Both candidates have said they would be open to joining a bipartisan coalition if elected. Independent Joy Beth Cottle and Republican Harmony Tomaszewski remained in a close race in House District 34.

Cottle led with 51.46% and Tomaszewski had 48.4% of the vote. Rep. Frank Tomaszewski announced his bid for Senate shortly before the June candidate filing deadline, leaving an open race to succeed him. Republican Rep. Sarah Vance led House District 6 with 51.3% of the vote, ahead of independent Brent Johnson with 48.6%.

Independent Rep. Ky Holland led House District 9 with 53.1% and former Department of Natural Resources Commissioner John Boyle had 44.7%. Holland's election in 2024 was crucial in forming a slim bipartisan majority. Boyle has said that he is more likely to join a Republican-led caucus. Republican incumbent Rep. Julie Coulombe led House District 11 with 51.6% of the vote as Democrat Danni Hall trailing with 48.2%.

Election officials are scheduled to release updated results containing thousands more ballots in the coming days. These updates will precede the formal ranked choice tabulation, which must be completed by the final ballot arrival deadline of November 18. The Division of Elections will officially certify the final election results on November 25. Until that date, the composition of the Alaska Legislature remains fluid.